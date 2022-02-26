news, local-news,

Six ornamental cherry and plum trees at the Yackandandah township entry will need to be removed as a rail trail linking to Beechworth is completed. Indigo Council says "all efforts have been made to find a way to retain them" but unfortunately, it could not be done. "We understand the value of these trees from both from a town entrance and environmental perspective and all efforts have been made to find a way to retain them," council says. "Once construction is complete, we will work to determine how we will best re-do this landscape and compensate for the removal of these trees." Allocating up to $110,000 in additional funds for this section of works was unanimously approved by councillors this week. Several springs and drainage issues, increasing costs of materials and the need for additional geotechnical support have meant section five - currently being delivered within budget - is likely to exceed its 10 per cent approved variation. The current delegation is $59,736 and that amount will increase to up to $110,000. Since wet weather held up the section at the end of last year, "significant progress has been made" and a completion of May is expected. Five of seven sections in the 31-kilometre trail have been completed or are under construction. IN OTHER NEWS: Early works started in 2018 on the $6.2 million rail trail and construction is now due to be completed in 2022, after disruptions from COVID and wet weather. As the works begin to approach High and Kars Street, Indigo Council is asking locals and visitors to be mindful of the speed limits and traffic control.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/f2b71a5c-ec3f-4272-8b3c-9f468546a6d9.jpg/r0_237_4671_2876_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg