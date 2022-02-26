news, local-news,

A major community fundraiser at Chiltern has helped purchase a vital asset for the town's future firefighting efforts. Chiltern CFA officially unveiled a new 30,000-litre water tank at the Memorial Hall on Conness Street on Saturday to provide a static water supply for firefighters to draw upon in emergencies or deal with outbreaks in the vicinity of the hall. After the devastation of the Black Summer bushfires in January 2020, Chiltern's Telegraph Hotel conducted a significant community event which resulted in donations to the Red Cross, Chiltern SES and the town's CFA brigade. Around $17,000 was raised on the day and divided between the three groups. For many years, Chiltern's brigade were concerned in the event of a major fire that residents could take shelter in the hall, hence the need for a contingency plan to protect them and the building. Chiltern CFA second lieutenant Marelle Whittaker said it was great to see the community work together. "The pub came up with the idea of the fundraiser and that fed back into supporting the emergency services, which in turn supports the community," she said. "It's a really good partnership we have and it's a great they get behind us and we're there to support them when they need it. "We've been unable to formally announce the new water tank due to COVID restrictions, so it's nice to recognise it now." IN OTHER NEWS: Telegraph Hotel publican Adrian Smith said he and his wife, Joanne, simply wanted to find a way to thank the town's emergency services for their efforts during the bushfires. "I think it took us about a week to organise and we had a number of key people and businesses helping us," Mr Smith said. "We were aiming for maybe $5000, but we were completely blown away. "There was more than 100 prizes, big and small, donated for the raffle and it all accumulated. "People came from everywhere, people we've never seen were there supporting it. "Our staff donated their wages and people were just jumping in everywhere to help." Indigo Council was more than happy to match the Chiltern brigade's contribution to the project with $1800, as well as the allocation of land and excavation work to prepare the site for the tank to be installed. "It's good community, council and emergency services have got together to make this happen," Indigo Council mayor Bernard Gaffney said. "It's not a lot of money for such an important project. "I'd like to commend the foresight and initiative of Geoff Perry who led this with the Chiltern brigade."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/5a3d017c-f486-44b3-b6b2-39cdf0637687.jpg/r0_313_5568_3459_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg