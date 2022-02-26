sport, local-sport,

Boomers lifted the FA Cup on Saturday night after a hugely impressive 3-0 win over Albury United. Most eyes were on the Greens ahead of the game, following a summer of strong recruitment, but all the talk was about their opponents afterwards. On a night when Boomers were better in all departments, 19-year-old Kye Halloway dazzled with two second-half goals after coach Andrew Grove had broken the deadlock on the stroke of half-time. "Tonight was fantastic," Grove said. "The boys played amazing. "We showed glimpses in our practice matches, the last couple of weeks, but I wasn't sure whether we could do it for 90 minutes. "It was tough, it's a big ground (La Trobe) but the guys stood up and put it together. "United played a similar formation to last year and we had a game plan for that, which worked." Sam Mason hit the post early from a United corner but the lively Grove then began to cause problems for the Greens defence. He waltzed past Alex Howard, who went to ground too easily when he should have stayed on his feet, and then forced a save from Jay Barker at the end of a good move involving Halloway down the left. Ben Smith, another of the new faces on show, had a shot clawed out of the top corner by Seb Turner at the other end in United's best moment of the half. But it was the men in white who hit the front in the 45th minute when Grove swirled a free-kick over the wall and found the back of the net despite Barker getting a strong hand to the set-piece. Boomers took great heart from the goal and came out flying at the start of the second half. Grove fed Josh Perry, who was only denied by a last-ditch Howard tackle, and then saw Noah Spiteri clatter his low cross against the base of the post with the goal gaping in front of him. Boomers were well on top and they doubled their lead on 65 minutes. Halloway picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and left Barker grasping at thin air as his wonderful long-range strike sailed into the top right-hand corner. United legs looked heavy now and it should have been 3-0 when Barker pushed Halloway's fierce shot into the path of Joel McKimmie, who trod on the ball as he followed in for the rebound. Boomers survived a couple of late scares, with Turner getting a foot in the way to deny Jordan Hore but, as the old saying goes, you make your own luck in this game. And when Halloway punished sloppy United defending late on with another crisp finish, it was no more than his team deserved. ALSO IN SPORT "Credit goes to Boomers because they were fantastic," United assistant coach Elliot Jones said. "They came to play and they really took it to us in the first 20 minutes. "We were beaten to the first and second balls and it took us a while to get into the game. "The goal they got right on half-time probably gave them a spike and we had to chase the game. "We didn't play well. It gives you an indication of how you've played when your goalkeeper is your best player. "We know we can play a lot better than that." Grove set the standard for Boomers and his players relished their night in the spotlight. "It's always nice to get a goal right before half-time," Grove said. "The boys were confident after that and they grew during the game. "We heard about the players they've got so we knew it was going to be tough but they realised they could match it with them. "Kye scored two fantastic goals. It doesn't matter what team you're playing in, if Kye's got the ball near the goal, you're a chance. "He's fantastic. If we all work and put him in front of the goals in good space, he'll score. "He's quick, he's got skill, he can shoot; he's got everything. "The boys will definitely take a lot of confidence from this." Jones and Dave Smith took charge of United in the absence of Matt Campbell on the night. "We'll certainly have to work on things," Jones said. "It's a really good opportunity, two weeks out, to play a really competitive game. "You can call it a practice match but we were playing for a bit of silverware and we fell short. "In saying that, we always had one eye on Round 1, as I'm sure Boomers did. "We won't dwell on it but we'll learn from it."

