sport, local-sport,

Albury will have home advantage in the first round of finals thanks to Saturday's victory over rivals Lavington. The home side knew a win here would guarantee a top-three finish but found runs extremely hard to come by as the rain fell steadily at Billson Park. Albury were 6/89 at one stage before a captain's innings from Ross Dixon helped them out of the mire. Dixon hit an unbeaten 62, his best score of the season, and shared a crucial last-wicket partnership of 29 with Shan Bhaiya to push the score along to 167. Lavington then collapsed to 8/51 and were eventually dismissed for 89, with only Ryan Brown passing 20. The win tasted doubly sweet for Dixon, whose father Gary had arrived from the UK just in time to watch the game and brought him a pair of new batting gloves. "It was amazing," Dixon said after the match. "Last time Dad came over to watch a game, I got four wickets and 40-odd against North Albury and be brought me a bat that day so he should come over more often. "We're all playing cricket for a bit of fun on a Saturday and that's as good a feeling as you're going to get. "I'll bottle that up because it makes up for it when you score no runs and take no wickets and get beaten in 38 degrees, so I'll embrace it and enjoy it." Led by Ryan Brown (3-30), the Panthers gave nothing away with the ball and a slow outfield meant Albury had to grind for every run. But a superb spell of 10 overs straight from opening bowler Ben Dower blew the game wide open as he ripped through Lavington's top order on his way to 3-21. ALSO IN SPORT Corey McCarthy claimed 3-22, his best figures since joining the club, and Dixon finished with 3-9 after sealing the win when he had Michael Galvin caught by Bhaiya in the 36th over. On the club's Pink Stumps Day, a packed marquee of guests stayed on to celebrate well into the evening. "It was an opportunity to play a finals-like game in February so hopefully that'll hold us in good stead in two weeks' time," Dixon said. "More importantly, it was an amazing turnout for the club and a lot of money raised for the McGrath Foundation. "I'm proud of the team and pleased that we've performed in front of the biggest crowd you'll play in front of in club cricket. "The wicket was tough but at 6/89, I was more worried abut making sure the bar was going to be full for the function." Wodonga's defeat at home to Belvoir means Albury will finish the home-and-away season as runners-up behind North Albury and will host the fifth-placed side at Billson Park in the semi-finals on March 12. "This shows what we can do and hopefully it puts a bit of fire in a few people's bellies about trying to replicate that level of intensity next week and for the three weeks after that," Dixon reflected. "Second spot is huge, it gives you that double-chance and it's important for the club. "I finished third as captain twice as we've been striving to finish as high as we can. "That's the most points the club's ever got (78) so we're going in the right direction. "Playing at home in finals is important for the supporters, for the bar and for us because we play to our conditions really well." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/5a3e11ff-fecf-4fa8-8659-1c2715b93c2e.jpg/r0_89_960_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg