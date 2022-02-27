In starting his war, Putin loses control

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

On February 23, the world changed dramatically when Russia bombed targets across Ukraine and sent in troops. This, like the attack on Pearl Harbour on December 7, 1941, and the attacks on New York and Washington on September 11, 2001, is a date that will live on in infamy. Whatever validity there may have been to Russia's call for NATO to cease its expansion to the east has been shredded. President Putin has proved why Ukraine was so desperate to join NATO. February 23 joins August 1, 1914, and September 1, 1939 as marking the beginning of a conflict which will likely take years to resolve and whose outcome is highly uncertain. Putin, having finally crossed his Rubicon, is no longer in control of events. From this point on he, like every other aggressor before him, is subject to the actions of others and the fortunes of war. While Putin admittedly has overwhelming military superiority, this is not as one-sided a fight as many believe. Ukraine has come a long way. There is a strong sense of national unity, even in the Russian-speaking areas Putin has used as a pretext to engineer this crisis, and the country has built up one of the largest armies in Europe. And, even if Russia forces the government into exile, the resistance will continue. The west has been supplying Ukraine with sophisticated military equipment and much more is on the way. Australia is playing its part by supplying "non-lethal" materiel and technical support to fend off cyber attacks. And, unlike previous conflicts, the ubiquity of mobile phones and social media means the invaders will not be able to use the repressive tactics deployed by Nazi Germany in its occupied territories and the French in Algeria and elsewhere with impunity. Such acts would be impossible to conceal and their exposure would quickly crystallise world opinion even further against Moscow. While the west has been unwilling to shed a drop of blood in Ukraine's defence, that could change. Given Ukrainian land and air forces were putting up solid resistance more than 24 hours after the first Russian assaults, it is already apparent Putin may have underestimated the defenders and overestimated his own capabilities. He, like many aggressors before him, is at the mercy of events over which he does not have complete control.