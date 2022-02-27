Bethanga breaks eight-year finals drought in CAW district
Bethanga has snapped its finals drought in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.
After five wooden spoons and two second-last finishes, the club is back after an eight-year drought.
Bethanga won only 12 games during the previous seven seasons, with seven of those in the past two years.
The home team needed a win in Saturday's final round to confirm its top six finish and edged out last season's grand finalists Kiewa by three wickets.
"It's been a tough seven or eight years for the club in terms of results, but with the commitment from players and a couple of recruits has really changed the dynamic of the club and there's certainly a real buzz compared to other years," president Jack Robinson revealed.
The visitors were skittled for just 92, with Brodie Sirl claiming 3-14.
With so much riding on the innings, a 31-run stand for the second wicket between opener Michael Bridges (20) and Brad Dalbosco (16) eased the tensions.
The final ladder was: Yackandandah 75, Baranduda 54, Barnawartha Chiltern 39, Mt Beauty 39, Bethanga 36, Dederang 36, Kiewa 30, Eskdale 27.
The finals are: Yackandandah v Dederang, Baranduda v Bethanga, Barnawartha Chiltern v Mount Beauty.
