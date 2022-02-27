sport, local-sport,

Bethanga has snapped its finals drought in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district. After five wooden spoons and two second-last finishes, the club is back after an eight-year drought. Bethanga won only 12 games during the previous seven seasons, with seven of those in the past two years. The home team needed a win in Saturday's final round to confirm its top six finish and edged out last season's grand finalists Kiewa by three wickets. "It's been a tough seven or eight years for the club in terms of results, but with the commitment from players and a couple of recruits has really changed the dynamic of the club and there's certainly a real buzz compared to other years," president Jack Robinson revealed. The visitors were skittled for just 92, with Brodie Sirl claiming 3-14. With so much riding on the innings, a 31-run stand for the second wicket between opener Michael Bridges (20) and Brad Dalbosco (16) eased the tensions. The final ladder was: Yackandandah 75, Baranduda 54, Barnawartha Chiltern 39, Mt Beauty 39, Bethanga 36, Dederang 36, Kiewa 30, Eskdale 27. ALSO IN SPORT The finals are: Yackandandah v Dederang, Baranduda v Bethanga, Barnawartha Chiltern v Mount Beauty. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/2481dda8-f316-474f-995d-1105e33d9147.jpg/r0_247_4863_2995_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg