Joel Merkel's dogged half-century has sent Walla through to a preliminary final at home to The Rock-Yerong Creek. The minor premiers were dismissed for 120 by Henty on Saturday but went on to win by 22 runs after skittling their visitors for 98. Merkel's highest score of the season, 57, which took him past 250 runs for the campaign, couldn't have been more timely. "We won the toss but it was a bit wet so I wasn't sure what to do," Walla captain Tom Simmons explained. "We decided to put runs on the board but we got into a bit of trouble at 4/54 and Joel Merkel saved our innings. "He's been so good this last month. "He's the one we've been turning to and he's saved us a few times. "He was under the pump but he just kept playing his cricket shots." Chris Hutchinson was the only other Walla player to reach double-figures but the home side quickly got to work with the ball. Henty were soon 5/20 before Nick Newton (33) started to rebuild in the middle order. "I told the boys 120 was enough, especially at Walla," Simmons said. "It's real slow out there, most boundaries are twos and we just had to bowl well. "We got a couple of early wickets but finals cricket is a funny thing. "They only needed to get a run on and it could have gone back the other way but we were up and about by that stage. "Jamie McCarthy bowled unreal, he got the big wicket of Shannon Terlich early and he knocked over a couple of boys for a duck, including their captain. "We're finding ways to get it done at the moment, which is a good thing." McCarthy took 3-8 from eight overs and Jarryd Weeding cleaned up the tail with 3-34 as Henty bowed out of the competition. "The boys are that hungry, it's not funny," Simmons said. "They just want to win at all costs. "It's good to see they're really putting in to make sure we get it done." ALSO IN SPORT Osborne won impressively away to TRYC, scoring 6/168 and then dismissing the home side for just 75. Ed Perryman (67) and Joseph Perryman (40) both cashed in for Osborne, who now face Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock in the other prelim, with Ed returning to pick up 3-6 from 5.2 overs. Trent I'Anson (4-24) helped Brock-Burrum roll Rand for 68, with Darcy I'Anson claiming 3-11, and it took less than 17 overs to knock off the runs. "We're pretty excited for the next game," Simmons said. "We beat Yerong Creek last week so they'll be hungry to come at us on Saturday. "We'll take one week at a time, we know what we can do and everyone fears us as much as we fear them." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

