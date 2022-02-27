sport, local-sport,

Dederang has been the big loser from a frenetic final fortnight in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district. With two rounds left, the Demons were sitting third and still had top two aspirations. But successive losses to Mount Beauty and Yackandandah has pushed Dederang into a sudden death shootout against overriding favourites Yackandandah for the second straight week. The Demons posted 9-116 in the final round, but the Kangaroos ran it down with seven wickets to spare as Cam Evans compiled an unbeaten 41. Meanwhile, Barnawartha Chiltern was the big winner from the final fortnight. The Miners went from sixth, on percentage, to third. Opener Rhys Ritchie top-scored with 34 in 7-134 against Eskdale as the home team fell short for 109. And Baranduda pipped Mt Beauty in a nine-run thriller. IN OTHER NEWS: The visitors made 153, with Mt Beauty's Jake Styles (3-27) and Daniel Saville (3-42) doing the damage, as the home team replied with 144.

