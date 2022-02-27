sport, local-sport,

Belvoir, East Albury and St Patrick's all kept their finals hopes alive, while Corowa's season ended on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. St Pat's posted a rain-affected win over Tallangatta. Bushies' captain Matt Armstrong played the match after just losing his father Max. And he did his father proud with his season's highest score (82) in the 6-150 from the 34 overs. "Thanks to St Pat's for their concern and respect given, the support I have received from the Tallangatta Cricket Club and the entire CAW community has been overwhelming and our family is truly grateful," he said. The Patties made 2-171 from 30.4 overs with opener Neil Smith also producing his highest score of the season (74 not out), while Mitch O'Brien did likewise in striking 51. Belvoir looked the most vulnerable of the three stuck on 48 points heading into the penultimate round, facing second-placed Wodonga, but produced a superb performance. The home side made 167 with Jack Craig top-scoring on 34 as David Perkins took his second successive four-wicket haul (4-43). The Eagles passed the total with only three balls to spare, as teenager Kaiden Withers returned to form with 51, while Drew Cameron posted 46. And East Albury's Matt Tom (53) and Gagan Singh (47no) helped East to 6-188, with Singh snaring 3-21 in New City's 118. ALSO IN SPORT The ladder is: North Albury 90, Albury 78, Wodonga 78, Lavington 63, Tallangatta 57, St Pat's 54, East 54, Belvoir 54, Corowa 45, Wodonga Raiders 42, New City 15.

