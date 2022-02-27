sport, australian-rules-football,

Stand-in GWS coach Steve Johnson said his club would love to return to the Border as quickly as possible, following the success of the AFL practice match against Sydney on Friday night. A bumper crowd of 7200 saw the Giants produce an exciting and physical brand in toppling their strongest rivals by 31 points over six periods at Lavington Sportsground. It was the first time the $19.6 million redevelopment, which was officially opened in November, 2020, had been used for elite level sport. "We'd rather come down here and play because you get a good crowd and atmosphere, rather than play at a bigger stadium where there's very little atmosphere," Johnson revealed. "It's not a big trip and we've got a lot of both our Academy and senior list players who come from around the area, so they were really happy to come to Albury." Boom Riverina product Harry Perryman revealed last week it was the first time he had played at the complex, while Johnson was delighted with the changes. "I obviously grew up in Wangaratta, so I've played a lot of footy here at Lavington, but it's certainly improved since I was last here, it's pretty impressive, while the surface has always been really good," he suggested. Swans' coach John Longmire, who also grew up in the Ovens and Murray Football League with Corowa-Rutherglen, had been pushing for the club's return since the last visit in 2017. "There's a couple of reasons, it's always good to get a game in the bush from a playing sense, for our club to be able to take all available players and staff to a country region is a real positive," he offered. IN OTHER NEWS: "And secondly this area's been through really tough times during the pandemic, being on the Border and impacted by decisions from Victoria and NSW, so hopefully people enjoyed the game watching the stars play and it might get them excited to go back to their local club."

