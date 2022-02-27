Murray claim a draw from three tough NPL games against Hume City
Two goals for Stavros Andronicos capped a much-improved display by Murray United's under-18s on Sunday.
Andronicos looked to have fired the team to their first win of the season at La Trobe before Hume City struck late to earn a 2-2 draw.
But after four straight losses, this result gives Murray a platform on which to build.
"It's a good step forward," United's technical director Brian Vanega said.
"But a draw's fair because they came home pretty strong at the end and we were having to using three subs who'd already played a full game in the under-16s.
"The under-18s have struggled in the first three games but we got a good performance from many players today.
"I'm pleased for Stavros. He always works hard and shows a fantastic attitude."
Hayman McCabe, Riley Thompson and Thomas Moeliker also excelled.
Murray lost the under-16 game 3-1, with Kylan Piltz scoring a penalty, while it finished 2-0 to Hume at under-14 level.
