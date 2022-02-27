sport, local-sport,

Two goals for Stavros Andronicos capped a much-improved display by Murray United's under-18s on Sunday. Andronicos looked to have fired the team to their first win of the season at La Trobe before Hume City struck late to earn a 2-2 draw. But after four straight losses, this result gives Murray a platform on which to build. "It's a good step forward," United's technical director Brian Vanega said. "We were 2-1 up and looking good when a slight lapse in defence let them in for the equaliser. "But a draw's fair because they came home pretty strong at the end and we were having to using three subs who'd already played a full game in the under-16s. "The under-18s have struggled in the first three games but we got a good performance from many players today. ALSO IN SPORT "I'm pleased for Stavros. He always works hard and shows a fantastic attitude." Hayman McCabe, Riley Thompson and Thomas Moeliker also excelled. Murray lost the under-16 game 3-1, with Kylan Piltz scoring a penalty, while it finished 2-0 to Hume at under-14 level. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/a99ac61c-f4f0-41ea-b8a7-70f19f5eb689.jpg/r558_673_3769_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg