Australia's best dart player says the Albury Wodonga District Darts open competition held this weekend was one of the most organised in Australia. Brisbane's Raymond Smith made the comments after recently returning from a trip playing darts in the United Kingdom. "It's probably one of the better ones in Australia, it's pretty well run," he said. AWDD club president and event organiser Cliff Peake said the competition attracted about 120 players from across the country. Mr Peake said all the money raised from the competition would be donated to various causes such as child cancer patients, local fire brigades and drought relief organisations. "We don't keep any money, we give it all out to charities," he said. The ladies' doubles winners were Jo Hadley and Deb Quin, while Rhys Matthewson and Lucas Cameron were winners of the men's doubles. IN OTHER NEWS: Tori Kewish won the ladies' single and Raymond Smith won the men's single. The club will host another competition in September.

