sport, australian-rules-football,

Inaccuracy saw the Murray Bushrangers lose by a single point on Saturday. They kicked 3.7 (25) to the Northern Knights' 4.2 (26) at Yarrawonga's J.C. Lowe Oval. "We created enough opportunities to win the game, we just weren't able to translate that into scoreboard pressure," Bushies coach Mark Brown said. "We kicked with a three-goal breeze in the first quarter but only kicked 1.3. "That put us on the back foot and we could never quite wrestle back momentum from there." Zarlie Goldsworthy narrowly missed from 40 metres out with a minute remaining after what Brown described as another "exceptional" performance by the midfielder. Goldsworthy had 26 disposals, matching co-captain Keeley Skepper on the day, and kicked 1.2. "Zarlie is putting together as impressive a season of NAB League footy as I've seen," Brown said. "She's in the absolute top echelon of footballers at this level and not only does she find plenty of the football and hit the scoreboard but her tackle pressure is extraordinary and she defends really well. ALSO IN SPORT "She's a really well-rounded footballer and she's got that innate sense where she just wants to win. "Sometimes that's the hardest thing to find in young elite sportspeople. "Often they're very talented and athletically advanced but that desire to win at all costs is, for me, the most pivotal element in what determines a really successful sportsperson. "She's got that in abundance. "Every contest she gets to, she wants to win and every game she wants to win. "She was as disappointed as anyone at the end of that game. "They way she played throughout the day, she worked herself to the point of exhaustion." Skepper, Grace Hay, Zara Hamilton and Cassidy Mailer also played well. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/b7a78bc2-56a1-4a1f-a270-dba32deb4188.jpg/r0_289_5119_3181_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg