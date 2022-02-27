news, local-news,

The first "Riverside Vibes" event has drawn thousands to the Yindyamarra Sculpture Walk, raising the trail's profile and celebrating Albury's multiculturalism. In an activation of 1.5 kilometres of the trail, starting from Kremur Street, about 70 vendors offered art, products and food. There were roving entertainers and workshops, with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture taking centre stage. Thurgoona's Lauren Murphy enjoyed a drumming workshop with her kids. "It's an amazing event - it's good to have things like this happening again," she said. "We take the kids here a lot on their bikes." A Welcome to Country by Aunty Edna Stewart kicked off the day at 10am. Stories of some of the 14 sculptures along the trail were brought to life, with Tamara Murray talking to her installation, the "reconciliation shield". Ruth Davys ran Wiradjuri language lessons for the crowd and estimated at least 3000 people had been through. "I've seen us as an Aboriginal community come together," she said. "We had a song performed with our Welcome to Country and we've got their works being shown. "It's been amazing." Many attendees were discovering the trail for the first time, as part of Albury Council's major art and culture event for the year. Events team leader Ros Walls said the first iteration had ran well and showcased many cultural practices, including of the Filipino, Indian, Bhutanese and Congolese communities. IN OTHER NEWS: "The cultural performers are all from our local community," she said. "It's fantastic to see everyone out and about again."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/e8fed038-109a-4c7f-b186-4eea67338c66.jpg/r0_157_4997_2980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg