Dederang Race Club has fallen in love with the late February date for its Cup meet. The club hosted one of its biggest picnic meets on Saturday after moving away from the traditional early January and March slots, in more recent times. "There were a couple of picnic meets which used to compete with us, so moving away from them has allowed horse numbers to be the best they have been in most peoples' memory," president Marcus Goonan enthused. "The crowd was around 2100, which is approaching record territory, the weather was fantastic, I think we had four photo finishes, it was one of the best Cup meets we've ever had." The Don Dwyer-trained Foxtrot Mo ($3.80) won the $7000 Dederang Cup by just 0.2 length with the Seymour-based gelding edging out Albury trainer Mitch Beer's Wise Dragon ($2.60F) from Unanchored ($7). "It was pretty disappointing to own the second horse I must say, but that's the way it goes," Goonan offered. "But it was a really good field, sometimes there's a knock on the picnics format, but winning the Dederang Cup usually means you're in for a good run next start." The six-year-old has only been under Dwyer since late last year but, in the seven starts, has never finished worse than fourth. Jockey Shaun Cooper claimed the Cup, combining with Dwyer to win the previous race with At Large ($4) over 1000m. "Our clear purpose as a club is that it's run by the community for the community," Goonan explained. "By having a good crowd, the community groups helping out on the day make more money. "The bar was busy for the football-netball club all day, the gate was run by the CFA, the fashions on the field were hotly contested and the Hall committee makes some money out of that." Backing the cup winner with his one bet of the afternoon only improved a good day for Jed Scammell. The Barnawartha man attended other country meetings, but this was his first Dederang Cup. "It's just good to get back in that country vibe, especially the picnic races, bit more relaxed," he said. ALSO IN SPORT Given the success of the meet, Dederang will now remain at that late February date after three years in March.

