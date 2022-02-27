sport, local-sport,

The 'big four' crunched the boom four by a combined 193 shots in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant on Saturday. Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort had the closest match, posting a 39-shot win over visitors Kiewa, Wodonga toppled Yarrawonga 99-52, while Benalla and Wangaratta recorded 54 and 53-shot victories over Corowa RSL and Rutherglen respectively. Wodonga's rink four registered a 23-shot win, with lead Cheryl Morgan, second Brian Arundel, third Jason King and skip Josh Rudd in superb form. Meanwhile, Wangaratta's third rink also nailed a heavy win. Lead Phillip Davern, second Trevor Selwood, third Greg McDonald and skip Ethan Fruend were outstanding, never allowing their opponents in the match to score a 34-nine win. Corowa RSL had one rink which kept the margin to 10 shots, 21-11, with skip Wayne Lee and lead Lex Thornton playing their roles in keeping the favourites within sight, while second Peter Summerill and third Lance Davis also tried their best to hold off Benalla's combination. There's just the one round left until finals with Wodonga hosting Benalla in the only match featuring two top four outfits. YMGCR is home to Corowa RSL, Wangaratta hosts Yarrawonga, while Rutherglen travels to Kiewa. IN OTHER NEWS: The ladder is: Wangaratta 189, YMGCR 174, Wodonga 154, Benalla 128, Rutherglen 75, Yarrawonga 62, Kiewa 42, Corowa RSL 40. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/b7775b13-fc36-4c7b-b0b7-eb3e70f2a3a2.jpg/r479_368_1638_1023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg