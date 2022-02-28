Fox and wild dog bounty collections restart today in Victoria

news, local-news,

The fox and wild dog bounty is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels but 2022 could see higher collections with fewer restrictions on participants' movements. Victoria's collections recommence today, and centres will operate at Wodonga, Ovens, Benalla, Mansfield and Broadford. Biosecurity manager Jason Wishart said participants could contact Agriculture Victoria for locations of the centres, where they would receive $10 for an entire fox scalp and $120 for entire wild dog body parts. "Hunters should visit the Agriculture Victoria website to refresh their knowledge of the terms and conditions of the bounty and to ensure the pieces they submit are acceptable," he said. More than 940,000 fox scalps and 4200 wild dog body parts have been collected in Victoria since the fox and wild dog bounty was introduced in 2011. Mr Wishart said 69,915 fox scalps and 309 wild dog body parts were collected from 1136 hunters in 2021. "We achieved this last year despite reduced mobility and temporary pauses in collections due to COVID-19 restrictions," he said. "Although the numbers are lower than achieved in years before the pandemic, it was still a tremendous effort by our Victorian community." Mr Wishart said the most effective programs take an integrated approach using a range of control options such as baiting, shooting, fencing and trapping. "Foxes and wild dogs can have a significant impact on the profitability and productivity of Victoria's livestock sector and are detrimental to our native wildlife and landscape." IN OTHER NEWS: The bounty will run until the end of October 2022, consistent with previous years. Participants seeking information should call Agriculture Victoria on 136 186.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/a0479060-d1bc-43d7-97dd-d566316099a6.jpg/r1_29_559_344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg