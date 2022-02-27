news, local-news,

A bushwalker has been airlifted to hospital after slipping and breaking her ankle during a morning hike up The Rock. The woman, aged in her 50s, had been climbing the Rock Hill Nature Reserve with friends and family before falling and suffering a leg injury just after 7.30am yesterday. Emergency services responded however due to difficulty accessing the area, a Toll Rescue helicopter was called in to extract the injured hiker just before midday. She was taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition, NSW Ambulance confirmed. IN OTHER NEWS: The Rock SES Unit Commander Dani Fraser was also called to the area which she described as "very rocky and very steep". "On that particular track they went on there's quite a number of twists and turns as well as loose rock under your feet so winching her out was the safer option," she said. Ms Fraser said rescues in the nature reserve is not uncommon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/9bec4cba-acdc-48b3-9869-6b2fd571042a.PNG/r163_0_1628_828_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg