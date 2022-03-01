news, local-news,

AND we're back, folks! In offices, that is. Just shy of two years since the first Australia-wide lockdown and work-from-home recommendations came into play amid the global pandemic, a national return to the office happened for many workers around the country this week. For the first time in yonks, office workers have had to iron a shirt, locate their office door thingymabob (I want to say *hob but that's an oven in another country, perhaps door swiper!) and apply lipstick (providing you can find that too!!). While there are slight variations in the timing of rule changes around the country, face masks are now no longer needed in most indoor settings including offices. (Masks remain mandatory, however, on public transport, on planes and at airports, at hospitals and aged and disability care facilities.) For now, most employers and staff have settled on a hybrid return to work, with employers expecting a physical presence of two, three or four days a week. In the major cities where daily commutes can tally up to four hours for many workers, this middle ground will soften the blow in the short-term. Living with COVID at work means accepting the risk of catching it and knowing some of the workforce will be sidelined by it from time to time. As yet, we don't know the impact of long COVID on the general population. Still, vaccination rates in Australia are among the highest in the world after a sluggish start to the roll-out. Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.3 per cent have received two doses up until Saturday. (Boosters are now approved for those 16 years and older, three months after their second dose.) MORE MATERIAL GIRL: Here's what we can look forward to this week as we navigate being back to work in the office: Human interaction. While chickens and goldfish are fine around your home office, they don't have a lot to say and rarely generate news tips. Sandwich toaster timeshare. Be patient. Some of the best networking happens in the office while the cheese melts. Also, wipe it down afterwards and shut the lid. The same rules apply in the toilets. Toilet time alone. Unlike your young children or new puppy, your colleagues aren't going to follow you to the toilet. If they do, it's a matter for HR. Tea for free. For those of us, like me, who drink far too many cups of tea, we have gone through a tonne of English Breakfast over two years at home! Fewer snacks. Pantry social-distancing has been problematic for those of us working from home. I've written about this pet peeve at length before! Zoom out. Now you don't have to wake up to a Zoom meeting. All of that IT stuff first-up can be tricky some days. Last week, mid-conference, my computer shut down completely for "critical updates". The computer's words, not mine! Eat in. The cutlery drawer is still empty! BYO. Finally, Happy Hump Day office workers! If you've seen my door thingymabob and Inika Nude Pink lipstick, can you kindly email me or direct message me on Instagram. (If you need to find me, I'll be working from the foyer eating my noodles with a teaspoon!) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

