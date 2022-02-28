sport, local-sport,

Another strong season looks to be on the cards for the Albury-Wodonga Steamers after they claimed victory at the prestigious Kiama Sevens tournament over the weekend. The Steamers women, building on their impressive 2021 campaign, came away with the Country Cup while the men also reached the final of their section before losing to Parkes Boars. In playing conditions more akin to mid-winter, Steamers president Ryan O'Sullivan was thrilled by the performances from both teams. "It's our first ever trophy for the women in any grade so that's a really great achievement by the girls who have improved a lot over the last couple of years," O'Sullivan said. "Kiama is one of the biggest sevens tournaments in the country so it was a great weekend for the club, making the finals for the first time. "It was pouring with rain the whole day. The field was soggy, with ankle-deep mud around the sideline so it was a really slow track. "It was very energy-sapping for all the players, so a really good workout for the season and a real confidence-booster to have a few good wins. "To come away with a trophy is an amazing start for our women and making the final is a great start for the men as well." Both teams made it through the pool stage unbeaten, with the Steamers women beating Jindabyne, Batemans Bay and Bungendore, while the men saw off Kiama, Greenethorpe and Molong to reach the final of the NSW Country Cup. ALSO IN SPORT "It's a real wee unit we've got at the club," O'Sullivan said. "The women were playing beforehand so they rushed off to support the men's game and the men were there on the sidelines supporting the women in the final. "That gave them a bit of confidence and it just lifts the morale of the whole club to have such a good weekend, both on and off the field. "It was great to be a part of it - despite the weather!" The Steamers start their season away to Griffith on Saturday April 2 and the club will also take part in the Southern Inland Rugby Union's new under-18 boys competition this year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/85c9ca1f-2b23-4a79-8127-f58b19bc9e91_rotated_270.jpeg/r11_1246_2929_2895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg