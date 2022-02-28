sport, local-sport,

Olivia O'Kell has big dreams when it comes to tennis, and the nine-year-old from Thurgoona is already taking steps towards achieving them. O'Kell is one of 12 young players from the South West NSW region who has been invited to attend the Bluewall Camp in Sydney later this week. As part of the program, the young tennis enthusiast will have the opportunity to attend the Davis Cup, while also getting her own match practice in. The year 4 Trinity Anglican College student started playing tennis when she was five and hopes to one day follow in the footsteps of her Australian Open winning role model. "I want to be a famous tennis player like Ash Barty," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: O'Kell was recently crowned the 10 and under B-grade winner of a tennis tournament held in Yarrawonga and isn't afraid to take on the boys on court when required. She currently trains once a week with her coach Paul Sykes and hopes to continue spending her weekends at tournaments. "Everywhere I go it gets harder and harder and it makes new challenges for me," she said. Wellbeing, athlete education and physical testing and development sessions will also be offered to the youngsters at the camp, which runs from March 4 to 6. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/164f1b88-3a78-4fa0-8492-f7c9dedc797f.jpg/r0_160_4858_2905_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg