The David O'Prey-trained Teetotal scores soft win at Albury
Trainer David O'Prey looks to have a smart youngster on his hands after Teetotal demolished his rivals by 2.5-lengths at Albury on Sunday.
Ridden by Simon Miller, Teetotal ($2-fav) pounced on the early lead and was never seriously threatened in the $24,000 Maiden Handicap, (1000m).
Adding further merit to the win, the three-year-old gelding recorded a slick 59.4 seconds over the sprint trip.
The open handicap sprinters in the following race were only slightly quicker, running 59.22.
O'Prey said there had been a bit of hype surrounding Teetotal ever since his eye-catching debut at Wangaratta last September.
Teetotal was narrowly beaten at Wangaratta by the Freedman-trained Titans who has since gone on to win a further two races from five more starts including a city success at Moonee Valley.
"There is a bit of hype surrounding the horse and thankfully he was able to live up to it," O'Prey said.
"The horse still has a lot to learn but does possess pure speed and ran good time.
"Simon was quite impressed by the win.
"Simon said when he gave him a couple of hits with the whip that he really quickened and found another gear which is the sign of a handy horse.
"It was a soft win."
ALSO IN SPORT
O'Prey said he was quite content for Teetotal to go through his grades and would target a Class One Handicap at his next start.
"The horse looks like a nice mover and when I rode him in trackwork last week he felt even better which is a positive sign," he said.
"I will just look for a Class One somewhere over 1000m for his next start.
"If he can pass that test with flying colours, I might have a look at raising the bar and find a nice race for him against his own age.
"But while he is still learning, I'm just content to go through the grades."
The victory was the first leg of a winning double for Miller who also partnered the Mitch Beer-trained Well In Sight.
Well In Sight (1.90-fav) was a dominant winner in the $24,000 Class Two Handicap, (1175m).
The three-year-old filly now boasts a perfect record with three win from as many starts.
The win of Tough James in the $24,000 Benchmark 58 Hcp, (1400m) was a family affair for trainer Garry Worsnop with his grand-daughter, Teighan, the winning jockey.
