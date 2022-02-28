sport, local-sport, david o'prey, teetotal, albury

Trainer David O'Prey looks to have a smart youngster on his hands after Teetotal demolished his rivals by 2.5-lengths at Albury on Sunday. Ridden by Simon Miller, Teetotal ($2-fav) pounced on the early lead and was never seriously threatened in the $24,000 Maiden Handicap, (1000m). Adding further merit to the win, the three-year-old gelding recorded a slick 59.4 seconds over the sprint trip. The open handicap sprinters in the following race were only slightly quicker, running 59.22. O'Prey said there had been a bit of hype surrounding Teetotal ever since his eye-catching debut at Wangaratta last September. Teetotal was narrowly beaten at Wangaratta by the Freedman-trained Titans who has since gone on to win a further two races from five more starts including a city success at Moonee Valley. "There is a bit of hype surrounding the horse and thankfully he was able to live up to it," O'Prey said. "The horse still has a lot to learn but does possess pure speed and ran good time. "Simon was quite impressed by the win. "Simon said when he gave him a couple of hits with the whip that he really quickened and found another gear which is the sign of a handy horse. "It was a soft win." ALSO IN SPORT O'Prey said he was quite content for Teetotal to go through his grades and would target a Class One Handicap at his next start. "The horse looks like a nice mover and when I rode him in trackwork last week he felt even better which is a positive sign," he said. "I will just look for a Class One somewhere over 1000m for his next start. "If he can pass that test with flying colours, I might have a look at raising the bar and find a nice race for him against his own age. "But while he is still learning, I'm just content to go through the grades." The victory was the first leg of a winning double for Miller who also partnered the Mitch Beer-trained Well In Sight. Well In Sight (1.90-fav) was a dominant winner in the $24,000 Class Two Handicap, (1175m). The three-year-old filly now boasts a perfect record with three win from as many starts. The win of Tough James in the $24,000 Benchmark 58 Hcp, (1400m) was a family affair for trainer Garry Worsnop with his grand-daughter, Teighan, the winning jockey.

