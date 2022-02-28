sport, australian-rules-football,

Ron Boulton is relishing his role as a mentor for Brock-Burrum's rising stars. Boulton played his 200th game for the club last year and has lost none of his enthusiasm for the game with yet another pre-season now in full swing. "To be honest, I feel better at home when I train," Boulton said. "The physical training lets the endorphins out so it's good, I reckon. "It's a release and the other thing is, I like winning. "If we can keep winning games of football, it's going to keep me interested. "It's about guiding and teaching the younger players now. "We've got a good group of veterans here, guys that have played 150-200 games. "There would be 10 of us here and we've played in premierships so it makes a big difference. "You can guide them, what happened the last 10 years into the next 10. "It's so satisfying, especially when you're helping the real green kids coming through. "They need a bit of guidance and that's what we're here for." Brock-Burrum were fourth when the 2021 Hume league season was cancelled, having won three games in a row and nine of their last 11 after a rocky start which saw them 1-4 after five rounds. "We started very slow last year but then built into a pretty good season and ended up matching it with a lot of sides," Boulton said. "We lost by 10 goals to Osborne but we had a few missing with COVID, so that didn't help. "I'd imagine we'll be up there again. "We're fairly young, so you've got to build a good game plan, have them stick to that structure and get that in their head. "If we can start well early, I think the rest of the season will take care of itself. ALSO IN SPORT "You want those those young players to stick around. "If we can keep winning games of footy, kids are going to stay. "It all starts from here, training well, get them all keen and see how we go." The Saints are being coached by Peter Cook this season and Boulton can't wait to get stuck in. "It's exciting," he said. "You're starting again, starting afresh and having new faces among the group is always a good change to have. "It's the same buzz, just a different year. "We've got to find out what COVID does and just play through it. "Having some new faces does energise the group. "Whether half of them play seniors, I don't know, but that's why we're all here." Brock-Burrum start the season against Billabong Crows at Burrumbuttock on Saturday April 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/a10b1611-b8cd-46a7-baa7-734590707628.jpg/r0_288_4182_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg