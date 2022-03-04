Following a $2.2 million investment, BlueScope Distribution Albury is simplifying the steel supply chain for the region and supporting their customer's business growth. The upgrade included a site extension making room for an additional 2,000 tonnes of steel and aluminium products, the creation of eight new jobs and the installation of state-of-the-art steel plasma beamline processing. The new plasma beamline, commissioned in February 2022, is the first of its kind for BlueScope Distribution. It provides world-class processing for precise steel cutting, specifically for profiled tube and structural sections. "The plasma beamline enables us to even further support our local manufacturing customers with processing capability which enables them to find the freedom to do what they do best," BlueScope Distribution branch manager Krystal Storey said. "Over the past 18 months, customers have told us how difficult it is to find skilled labour and how complex steel supply chains can be, especially when both product and processing of material is required. "We know steel and we pride ourselves on our technical know-how. "It made sense for us to invest in a state-of-the-art steel processing capability which would make life easier for our customers and help streamline the supply chain associated with getting quality processed steel into the region even faster." The prime feature and capability of the plasma beamline is its ability to process structural steel products with high accuracy and efficiency, increasing the speed of processing turnaround times. The increased capability of the Albury site will allow BlueScope Distribution to provide its local customers with high-quality steel processing as well as to continue developing the branch's footprint in the NSW border region. The newest addition to the site will provide manufacturers with efficiency and flexibility helping them keep up with market demands and trends. "Strategically we are committed to supporting our customers with their own growth journey," BlueScope Distribution general manager Sam Gerovasilis said. "No doubt, there is significant focus on big infrastructure projects in Victoria and New South Wales over the next 10 years. "We believe the Albury/Wodonga region will play a big role in delivering these projects on the back of its existing manufacturing industry. "The expansion and new processing capability enables us to better support our customers over the next decade."

Streamlining the steel supply chain in Albury at BlueScope Distribution Albury

