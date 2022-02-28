sport, local-sport,

Corowa and Wodonga Raiders will target a gun top order bat after missing finals in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. Corowa debuted at provincial level last season with a finals appearance, but couldn't repeat the effort, while Raiders bowed out a week earlier after posting only 123 in a must-win game against St Patrick's. "We're always in the market for any quality player as we look to add to our talent and depth," Raiders' coach Stewart Pearce suggested. "Everyone could add a top order bat to their side and they'll be happy, wouldn't they?" Raiders added Alistair Burge over the off-season, labelling him the biggest signing in the club's history. The former Kew all-rounder was solid with 348 runs at 25 and 18 wickets at 17, but when quizzed Pearce admitted the club is also looking overseas. "It's on the table, you'd have to find the right fit but, again, if it's a quality player you'll do whatever you can to get them, I guess," he replied. "We haven't made enough runs consistently, we've bowled and fielded well on most occasions, we haven't got our batting right consistently enough." With just the one round left in the regular season, Raiders are one of only four teams not to pass 2000 runs. They've racked up 1860, with a lowest score of 62 against Corowa in round two and a high of 6-249 against grand finalists North Albury on February 12, where Burge hit a sublime 127. It was the club's only score above 177, which is generally the minimum you want to be competitive in a 50-over clash. CAW split its season between the longer form and T20s, where Raiders boasted an outstanding high of 158 in the shorter form. "It almost feels like a season of lost opportunities," Pearce added. Since returning to provincial from district in 2013-14, Raiders have never played finals so the drought will enter its 10th season next summer. Corowa only joined provincial last season, but made an immediate impact by playing finals. However, the second season syndrome struck. "It's been frustrating and we've let a few games slip, at times our batting has let us down when needed," captain Jarred Lane admitted. "We'll obviously have a look at things, but it's no secret that's what we need (a top order bat). "We're relatively happy with the guys that we've got, we think we've got enough there, but definitely a top order bat would certainly help, especially with some of the younger guys we've got, a bit more experience would be good." Corowa's lowest score was 68 against Albury, but it never passed 184. And in the past two games, where the club needed to win, it collapsed for just 92 and 114 against Albury and North Albury respectively. "At provincial level, you've got five or six bowlers to deal with, with most attacks you get 50 overs of good bowlers, whereas in district you might have a top two or three and then there's a couple of blokes you can pick off," Lane explained when asked what was the biggest difference between district of two years ago and the higher provincial level. Corowa is also likely to regain its overseas player next year in ex-English under 19 international Arthur Godsal. The bowling all-rounder struggled with the bat, which is understandable given he's only had a month to acclimatise to the wickets, but he's impressed with the ball, taking 12 wickets at 11. N OTHER NEWS: "That's part of the plan only being able to come over late."

