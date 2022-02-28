sport, local-sport,

It was a thrilling finish in the pool on Sunday with Northside hanging on by just one goal to claim victory against the Sharks in Ovens and Murray water polo. Talented Stingray Tyson Mutsch scored five of the victors nine goals at Wodonga's Waves. Also in the men's competition, Albury Tigers posted a huge win against the Pool Pirates 19-3. Tom Duck found the goal on five occasions, while his teammates Lachie Dowding and Josh Fagan contributed four each. In the women's competition, it was a big day in the pool for Leah Dodd who scored eight goals in the Sharks 10-4 win against Northside. ALSO IN SPORT: Pool Pirates were also on the winners list after downing Tigers 12-3. Georgia Polkinghorne was responsible for three goals for the victors. There are now two rounds remaining before finals.

