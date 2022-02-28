sport, australian-rules-football, campbell chesser, west coast, ankle

Campbell Chesser faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury during West Coast's pre-season hitout against Fremantle on Friday night. The prized first round draft pick immediately clutched at his ankle after falling awkwardly in a marking contest during the opening term. Chesser spent the remainder of the match on the sidelines. In a triple blow for the Eagles midfield stars Dom Sheed and Elliott Yeo also limped from the field with lower leg injuries. Scans over the weekend revealed Chesser suffered significant bone and ligament damage and is expected to miss the opening eight matches of the season. Sheed is also expected to miss a similar amount of matches. The news is a bitter blow for Chesser who was striving for a potential round one debut. ALSO IN SPORT It was the Eagles first pre-season hitout against another side after having played an intra-club match the previous week. Coach Adam Simpson was expecting the worst. "They don't look great and they all need scans. All are lower leg injuries," coach Adam Simpson said. "We're having a bad run at the moment. We'll see [how serious they are] but we're holding out hope. "We were really disappointing and then we lost a couple of players, but we're not making that an excuse for a poor performance." The Eagles have been the hardest hit side over the pre-season with injuries with Oscar Allen, Jamie Cripps, Liam Duggan and Tom Cole also injured.

