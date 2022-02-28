sport, local-sport,

The Albury and District Bowling Association has come away with a second place finish at the Bing Wallder Shield which was contested on the weekend. The Border side finished second on count back to the Wagga District team, claiming four of their five round encounters. ALSO IN SPORT: Taking out third place was the Southern Slopes. They were then followed by Riverina District, Southern Highlands and South Western.

