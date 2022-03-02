This year Clean Up Australia Day is about more than picking up rubbish, it's also setting out to collect valuable data by launching a nationwide "Citizen Science project." In 2020 more than three billion single-use masks were thrown out across the globe every day. However, in Australia, the extent of this problem remains unclear. That's why on Clean Up Australia Day volunteers will unmask the impact of the problem by tallying the number of face masks collected and removed from the environment. "There's no doubt the amount of plastic waste has been surging because of the pandemic," Clean Up Australia chair Pip Kiernan said. "However, at present there is no data to confirm the number of face masks in our environment. We can't cover up the problem - now is the time to act. "Our environmental issues have not gone away because of COVID, rather, they have escalated because of the mountain of rubbish we've created." Concerningly, plastics in disposable masks can take up to 450 years to break down and researchers have warned that littered single-use masks could be releasing chemical pollutants and nano-plastics into the environment. Over the past two years there have been disturbing cases of seabirds and wildlife found tangled up in carelessly discarded single-use face masks. "Urgency is required to be more creative in the design of these products with the environment right up there in our thinking," Pip said. "This concept of product stewardship - when we design a product and consider what happens to it at the end of its life - needs to be addressed at the outset." All registered volunteers can join the Citizen Science project and will have online access to the national database to record the number of face masks they pick up. Register at cleanup.org.au to get involved on Sunday March 6 or consider donating. All funds raised go towards educational resources and clean up materials provided free of charge to community, school and youth groups across the nation, all year round. Registration means participants are covered by Clean Up Australia's public liability insurance and all community and school groups receive free gloves and bags.

