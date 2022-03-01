sport, australian-rules-football,

Crowd favourite Eddie Betts could be on his way to the Tallangatta league this season. The Carlton legend is one of eight former AFL stars that will be recruited by a local Victorian club as part of The Carlton Draft. Betts, named Goal of the Year winner four times, will play one match in the regular home-and-away season as will Hawthorn champion Jarryd Roughead, Melbourne's recently retired 300-gamer Nathan Jones and 2010 Collingwood premiership player Dale Thomas. "I have always loved my local footy and I can't wait to play my first game since retiring last year," 34-year-old Jones said. "I like to think I have kept myself in good nick so I can't wait to help whichever club drafts me." The Carlton Draft will help local clubs get back on their feet after the toughest period in recent memory, bringing together Victorian communities and encouraging them to come out and support community sport. Entries for local footy clubs across Victoria are now open. You can nominate your club at www.thecarltondraft.com.au to be in with a chance of landing one of the sport's big names and entries close on March 27, with the eight chosen clubs to be announced early next month. The Draft will be broadcast live on Fox Footy on April 27, with matchdays to commence from April 30. ALSO IN SPORT Fronting the campaign is three-time Brisbane Lions premiership player Jonathan Brown, who's been given the title of Draft Commissioner. "Being a country Victorian boy myself, I know how hard it has been for many local communities throughout the last couple of years," Brown said. "The Carlton Draft will be a campaign that unifies communities across Victoria, with eight lucky clubs getting the chance to have an ex-AFL legend lace up the boots and put on a show. "I reckon a couple of them might finish with bruised egos and bodies but it's going to be fun to watch." North of the border, there will be similar interest when another ex-Collingwood star, Dane Swan, runs out for Hume league side Billabong Crows this year. The 38-year-old has agreed to play a one-off game for the Crows in Urana before headlining a sportsman's night function that evening. "It's bloody enormous," Crows president Kevin Martin said of Swan's signing. "It'll create so much interest in this community. "I'm 74 years old and there's been nothing like this up here for as long as I can remember. "This will be the biggest sporting thing that's taken place out in this part of the world. "It's fantastic."

