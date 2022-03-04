news, property,

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 6 Experience a picturesque rural lifestyle on this tranquil property at Indigo Valley. Enjoy views of distant mountain ranges, plenty of space with the property spanning about 41 hectares and close proximity to Albury Wodonga. "It's perfect for hobby farmers, tree changers and those looking to enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle," selling agent Christian Clark said. "There is no hustle and bustle here." The three-bedroom home offers comfortable living. Get cooking with fire in the functional kitchen with a unique wood-fire oven on offer along with an electric cooktop and electric wall oven. There's also a large walk-in pantry and island bench. The meals area and family room are open plan and include a combustion heater for cosy winter living. A formal dining room is located just off the kitchen and features high ceilings, warm timber floors and an open fireplace. Three bedrooms are located at the front of the home, each with floorboards and high ceilings, and are serviced by a family bathroom. The home enjoys plenty of cupboard, robe, and storage space. An undercover alfresco area runs the full length of the back of the home offering plenty of space for entertaining. There's also an open fireplace providing warmth and ambiance during gatherings in cooler weather and a ceiling fan to keep the air moving. Property features include extensive car and machinery storage with two double garages, an open-bay shed, garden shed and historic shearing shed with cool room, and yards. There's abundant water storage with rainwater tanks and two dams one of which is spring fed. The current owners use the property for sheep farming but the options are endless for the new owners including running a small farming enterprise, offering farm stays, or simply enjoying the peace and quiet on offer with friends and family. If you're an entrepreneur you could even follow the current trend and convert the historic shearing shed to a rustic wedding venue (STCA). "This property gives a buyer the opportunity to buy into the tightly-held Indigo Valley market and to improve and capitalise on the current infrastructure," Christian said. "It's a great opportunity to raise a family in a rural environment with plenty of room for activities. The property is 30-minutes drive from Albury Wodonga via the Hume Freeway and a 10-minute drive from Barnawartha. The home is surrounded by large and lifestyle sized allotments and enjoys distant views of the distant mountain ranges.

