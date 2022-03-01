community,

Since James and Sam Gallimore moved from the U.K. to Albury-Wodonga in November, their decisions about days out with baby Otis have been heavily guided by the weather and level of shade available to them. So the young family, who frequent Oddies Creek Park, are happy to know Albury Council is undertaking an audit of shade in playgrounds across the council's footprint. Council officers are in the process of investigating the level of shade across all council-owned play spaces to inform a report that will be presented to council's May meeting. The audit will cover sites currently without shade but also play spaces that are already covered to some degree through natural or man-made means. Mr Gallimore said he and Sam felt lucky returning to an Australian summer that was milder than usual and sought out shade when leaving the house. "I moved over to Australia when I was 21 and spent five years here, then spent five years back in the U.K.," he said. "We came back in November and we're not really acclimatised yet. "If this was in full sun, we would have avoided it and especially this time of the day." However, Mr Gallimore agreed Oddies Creek was attractive for its level of shade and hoped more could be done at other parks. "We said today, 'Do we got to the lake or the river?' and decided to come here based on the level of the shade," he said. "This is really well-shaded but even one shade sail would make quite a big difference in those smaller ones." The audit came about after councillor Ashley Edwards moved a motion earlier in the month. "Shade over play spaces is ideal for comfort and safety and is important for climate change mitigation and adaptation," she said. "However, shade trees take many years to grow and children need protection from the sun in the short term, while trees mature. "I've heard numerous families raise concerns about the lack of shade at play spaces around our city, new and old, and I know I avoid many places in Albury ... they're simply too hot during the day." IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Edwards said Cancer Council NSW has commended Albury Council's existing local strategic planning statement, which stresses the importance of shade for UV protection. "This report will provide ... information needed to understand how many play spaces in our region have adequate shading and the costs associated with providing shade through shade sails and tree plantings," she said.

