A Wodonga man who spent his early years in a Nepalese refugee camp before making it to Australia has almost lost his freedom for repeat drink-driving. Albury Local Court magistrate Richard Funston told Sonam Tshring Shepra on Monday that nothing other than imprisonment would suffice for such serious offending. But Mr Funston imposed a sentence that allowed Shepra to serve his term in the community. IN OTHER NEWS: Shepra, who the court heard arrived in Australia aged 13 and also had no English skills when he began at a Wodonga school, was placed on an aggregate sentence of a 12-month intensive corrections order. It was only after committing the second offence of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, on November 21, that action was able to be taken on an outstanding warrant for the first high-range drink-driving offence from April 3, 2020. MORE COURT STORIES And the reason for the delay in the first matter being finalised - after this was questioned by Mr Funston - was anchored in Shepra's background, defence lawyer Angus Lingham said. Mr Lingham said Shepra, 25, did not appear in court on the first drink-drive matter - and so was further charged with failing to appear on bail - because he had a fear of authorities. Not only was his client scared of that but he was frightened that his family would find out what he did. In the first incident, Shepra drank five stubbies of full-strength beer before getting behind the wheel of his car. While turning left onto Racecourse Road, at the intersection of the Hume Freeway exit ramp, he crossed to the wrong side of the road. A passing police car had to swerve to avoid a collision. Shepra's blood alcohol reading was 0.177. Shepra had a reading of 0.155 during the second incident on McDonald Road, Lavington. He was looking at his phone as his car mounted the northern kerb, crashing into a tree. Mr Lingham said Shepra, who graduated from Year 12 and had been equally successful in work, was actively addressing his problem with alcohol. Shepra got an 18-month licence ban and, for negligent driving, fined $800. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

