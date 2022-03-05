Expect positive change at St Paul's College in Walla Walla following the appointment of new principal, Anita Morton. Anita is currently exploring the college and the community surrounding it after starting in the role in January. "I'm learning and connecting with the community to fully understand what makes St Paul's such a great place to work and learn," Anita said. "My goal is to take what is great and continue to build on that foundation. "I'm passionate about providing well-researched and rigorous contemporary education balanced with programs that develop the whole child and value student's unique gifts and skills." Before taking on the role at St Paul's, Anita has had a varied career in education in a range of locations. "I have spent my career in Lutheran schools in Queensland and Melbourne in a variety of roles ranging from producer for co-curricular productions, local and international trip coordination, research and pedagogical change committees, and curriculum leadership positions," Anita said. For Anita the desire to work in the teaching profession came at a young age. In year seven she decided she was going to become a music teacher. This became reality with Anita teaching music and a range of other subjects during her career. "I loved watching students learn knowing I was helping facilitate their growth," Anita said. This passion for education coupled with skills developed over her career put Anita in the perfect position to lead the college and create positive change. "I have a background in arts management and enjoy the operational side of schools but am also very passionate about ensuring our education system is future proof," Anita said. Making a positive impact is what Anita is most looking forward to. "Being able to make a difference in people's lives - whether that's a small change to make a process more efficient, or a large change that significantly impacts student learning," Anita said. "I want to help transform education using evidence-based contemporary learning practices." St Paul's is part of a network of innovative and future-focused schools across Australia connected through Lutheran faith and commitment to high-quality, contemporary education. St Paul's believes in a balanced approach that prioritises academic pursuits while also preparing students for life beyond the classroom. The College is experiencing significant growth which they attribute to their unique and broad curriculum with staff committed to individualised learning experiences to cater for each child's learning journey.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/f290e5f1-5be5-42a5-a6b0-7f5e6b3562ee.JPG/r391_348_3715_2226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The College is experiencing significant growth which they attribute to their unique and broad curriculum with staff committed to individualised learning experiences to cater for each child's learning journey.