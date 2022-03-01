sport, local-sport,

Yarrawonga has added an exciting Goulburn Valley League recruit ahead of the upcoming Ovens and Murray League season. Laura Ryan has joined the Pigeons from Tatura after coming runner-up in the GV League's A-grade best and fairest count last year. Ryan is set to slot into the Pigeons' midcourt line-up. "She's definitely a handy pick up," Pigeons' co-coach Laura Irvine said. "We've got a couple of new faces floating around the club across all grades which is nice." As Ryan steps in, young gun Tilly Kennedy departs the club after relocating to Geelong to commence her university studies. Kennedy has also joined Corowa-Rutheglen's Sophie Hanrahan and Zoe McLeish at the City West Falcons for this year's Victorian Netball League competition. "She (Kennedy) will get some great experience down there," Irvine said. "She's been training with us all summer. She's keen to get down there, but she's also keen to get back home and get on the court as well." Former co-coach Hannah Symes will also be returning to the court this season after welcoming the arrival of her daughter, while Jedda Nolan looks likely to make the move into the A-grade squad after a solid pre-season. Irvine is joined in the coaching role by club legend Bridget Cassar this year. It's not the first time the playing coaches have teamed up to lead the Pigeons, and have a stack of A and B-grade premierships between them. ALSO IN SPORT: "Bridge and I have played together for a long time now, so we know each other's game and know what each other are thinking," Irvine said. "We're not too bad off the court either which is good." Irvine shared the position with Symes last season and has also previously coached alongside her older sister Kaitlyn Cummins. Yarrawonga found momentum heading into the back end of last season and were well placed for their finals campaign. Despite some pre-season challenges, Irvine said the Pigeons are eager to return. "Hopefully in the next few weeks we'll have most of our squad back for some practice matches," she said.

