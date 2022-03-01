community,

Families looking for ideas to spend a Saturday night out will have a brand new option this weekend. Wodonga Council will host CoCreate, a free live event at The Cube and Hyphen Wodonga Library Gallery. The council's first major event since March last year will feature music, dance, theatre, and art, as well as fine food and beverage. Wodonga Council manager for cultural services and tourism Kim Strang said the purpose of the event was twofold. "It's about recovery for the creative industry," she said. "Just as important, it's about bringing the community together. "We've curated the event to have a very diverse program and something for everyone." Acoustic folk band Woodlock from Yarrawonga will headline the program. Other highlights will include Beechworth singer Asha Bright, the Albury-Wodonga Victory Women's Choir, and the Rhajastani Dance Group. IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said the event would be an important boost for the creative community. "The arts sector was among the hardest hit by COVID-19, but now we're helping to build a path to recovery through this exciting, family-friendly celebration," he said. "It's a great opportunity for families to enjoy fantastic entertainment and thought-provoking performances in a COVID-safe environment." The Nickels Duo Comedy Circus Show is expected to be a family favourite. Murray Conservatorium musicians will present four pop-up performances showcasing individual talents. "CoCreate is very much designed around creating with our local creative industries," Mrs Strang said. "It's co-creating with others to come up with the program. "It is very much about injecting that money back into our local artists, but also looking to grow that visitor economy through tourism." Albury performer Tash Quinn will conduct two book readings for children while Albury artist Kade Sarte is creating a special mural for the occasion. Cr Poulton is encouraging people to embrace what is happening in their local community. "To see (the event) actually come to fruition and not be threatened by it, being a few days out, is fantastic," he said. CoCreate is on this Saturday, March 5, from 5pm to 9pm. For more details, go to the Wodonga Council website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/adf6bb25-dd5a-4b80-9d0e-24b0f330fd5b.jpg/r0_1490_4480_4021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg