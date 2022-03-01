sport, australian-rules-football, jindera, simon cossor, thirds, player shortage

It's often said a week is a long time in football. But it's the last six months of the off-season that highlights how quickly fortunes can change in football. Last year Jindera thirds were a raging favourite to win the flag when COVID brought a premature end to the season in August. The all-conquering Bulldogs were sitting on top of the ladder with a 15-1 record and claimed the minor premiership. Fast forward to March and the Bulldogs' thirds are faced with a chronic player shortage with only a dozen players. Club president and thirds coach Simon Cossor said the loss of 10 top-age players had decimated numbers in the thirds. "Firstly I want to stress I'm not whinging about the predicament the club is in," Cossor said. "I'm just highlighting how quickly things can change and that the lack of juniors is a growing concern throughout country football. "Since COVID has hit, all clubs seem to be losing their kids to other sports and activities at a rapid rate. "All clubs are finding it hard to retain their kids. "Last year we had ten top-age kids that we now need to replace and this year will only have two top-age kids. "It can happen to any club - one season you have got plenty of numbers and the next you are struggling. "You do feel for clubs like Murray Magpies and CDHBU who face a constant battle to attract juniors. "We've gone from having a side that was probably favourite to win the flag last year with 26 kids available to having a dozen kids for this season in the space of six months." ALSO IN SPORT In one positive sign for the Bulldogs, all the top-age thirds players from last year have remained at the club with the exception of Jake Cooper. Cooper enjoyed an outstanding season for the Bulldogs after booting 100 goals from 15 matches. "All the kids have stuck around except for Jake Cooper who has crossed to Chiltern to play alongside his brother," he said. "But we are fortunate to have retained the other nine kids and expect quite a few of them will play senior football over the next few years." Cossor said the club had more than enough numbers to fill all other grades of football and netball. "We are just on the lookout for more kids for the thirds if any kids would like to come to training," he said. "My number one job as Jindera president is to make the club sustainable. "I feel my number two job is to make the league sustainable. "Nobody wants to see a six team competition in 10-years time." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/87dd8d97-37f2-4be2-a99a-bbda2629fe35.jpg/r0_257_6115_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg