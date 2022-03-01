news, local-news,

Negotiations between SunRice and its workers' union for better conditions have continued to progress. United Workers Union has been representing SunRice staff, 14 of which are employed at Wangaratta's CopRice branch. SunRice presented a further offer to employees which it said would provide "greater security, a competitive pay increase each year of a new agreement and opportunities for career progression" after claims from UWU that staff would lose up to $200 a week in take-home pay. IN OTHER NEWS: "Importantly it also ensures that SunRice can have a sustainable business in the Riverina and remain competitive on a global scale," a SunRice Group spokesperson said. "Our leaders are continuing to have positive conversations with our employees in relation to the offer, and we continue to negotiate with the union in good faith," "We look forward to finalising the new agreement as quickly as possible." SunRice workers had organised a strike at Denliquin in early February but opted to delay industrial action. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/21ddebc8-2c90-4db2-ad07-52b50cf672bc.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg