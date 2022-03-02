news, local-news,

Four issues - and possible solutions - on rural and remote education were presented to the Regional Education Commissioner at a National Rural Youth ambassadors forum held in Albury over the last two days. Commissioner Fiona Nash, whose job it is to work towards greater equity between regional and city education, said it was inspiring to hear from the teenage ambassadors who came from all around the country to present their ideas. "The young people that were gathered here were just so focused on what they see as something that will create better outcomes for them and their fellow students," she said. "It was really interesting that so many of the same themes emerged from the different states and territories. "Not only did they bring the issues that they thought needed to be addressed, but they also brought solutions." IN OTHER NEWS: The main issues, according to ambassadors 17-year-old William Sampson from Palkagee, South Australia and 18-year-old Georgia Piazza from Myrtleford, Victoria, were access to a large breadth of learning opportunities, attracting and retaining quality teachers, access to appropriate career information and advice and improving mental health and wellbeing in schools. Mr Sampson said he felt the ambassadors were able to effectively communicate their ideas and concerns with Ms Nash. "The meeting went great we got our ideas across and it was really great to see the involvement of the people who were were talking to," he said. "We definitely talked about ideas to aid with mental health and we want to see schools working together with ideas like that to really take rural education to the next level." Ms Piazza presented her idea to see more cross-school class sharing, so students at small schools would be able to access a broader range of subjects. "We talked about that as well as another system in Nathalia which has four schools working together and they seemed to really like my school's and those schools' way of doing things and hopefully we can implement that and keep doing that in more schools," she said. Ms Nash said it would be a long process to enact the suggested changes. "We're looking at federal government, state governments, local community responses and different levels of enthusiasm to be involved in change, so it's a really big ask," she said. "But just because something is a big ask doesn't mean you don't have a red hot crack at trying to do it." The ambassadors also presented to representatives from the National Careers Institute and the Regional Australia Institute. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/98bcdc4c-478e-4405-a46c-84fbacbf6552.jpg/r3_164_6152_3638_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg