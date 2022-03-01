news, local-news,

Due to the high volume of media inquiries to the Bureau of Metorology due to Queensland and northern NSW floods, The Border Mail has delayed its summer seasonal wrap story until later this week. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury-Wodonga officially recorded 306 millimetres of rain in January, more than the entire year of 2006, which is on par with the region's highest totals on record. BOM said autumn days were likely to be wetter and warmer than normal for much of Australia. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/6840338e-7b08-4a6f-875f-50b0c91731e4.jpg/r0_261_5540_3391_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg