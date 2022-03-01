sport, local-sport,

Belvoir captain Drew Cameron will be barracking for Wodonga Raiders and Corowa on Saturday. To make finals, Cameron's side need to beat rock-bottom New City and hope results elsewhere go their way. In one of the competition's closest ever finishes, three sides are level on 54 points with Tallangatta just half a game better off in fifth. Belvoir need to make up two places on a dramatic final day which sees the Bushies playing away to Raiders while sixth-placed St Patrick's host Corowa. "You don't ever want to come up against a side that has nothing to gain because they've got nothing to lose either," Cameron said. ALSO IN SPORT: "Corowa have been a really good side in patches so you couldn't count on St Pat's winning that game and as we saw two weeks ago, when Burge got his ton, Raiders put up a 250 score which would beat most sides. "I'm barracking for those other sides this week but if it doesn't go our way, we've only got ourselves to blame for not winning games that we should have won earlier." Belvoir kept their season alive thanks to a nerve-shredding two-wicket win over Wodonga on Saturday. "We've been able to knock off them and Lavi twice this year but it'd be nice not having the conversation about what we've got to do on Saturday to make finals," Cameron said. "One win out of the East Albury and Tallangatta games would have us fighting Lavington for fourth place this weekend." PROVINCIAL LADDER: 1 North Albury 90pts 2 Albury 78 3 Wodonga 78 4 Lavington 63 5 Tallangatta 57 6 St Patrick's 54 -------------- 7 East Albury 54 8 Belvoir 54 9 Corowa 45 10 Raiders 42 11 New City 15 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

