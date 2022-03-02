news, local-news,

Wonder in the eyes of young children attending the inaugural Eskdale Honey Festival gave natural beekeeper Emily Mikschi hope for the future. The small business owner is part of a growing push for natural bee-keeping, using resources such as the Kenyan Top Bar Hive which calms bees with smoke. Ms Mikschi also sells natural products and hosts guests at a "bee-n-bee" on her Eskdale property, where she has fewer than 10 hives. "For five years, on and off, I was volunteering with Save the Bees Australia - that's where I got all the practical knowledge," she said. "When bees moved into a wall of a house, we'd go save the colony. "I have come from a holistic, spiritual and natural perspective. "Moving up to the Mitta Valley about a year-and-a-half ago and getting my own place, I was able to do what I really wanted to. "I practise natural beekeeping and collect all different beehives from around the world." Ms Mikschi grew up on a tourist resort in the Barrington Tops and travelled the world before volunteering with Save the Bees on the Mornington Peninsula and settling in the Mitta Valley with three-year-old Olive. The following of the 'Embody Bee' business has increased and in January, Ms Mikschi ran a honey festival at the Eskdale Hall. "We had stalls, live music, and we had between 100 and 200 people throughout the day - a lot of people that came want us to run it again," she said. "I gave a bee talk to the children and they were so engaged and interested - it gives me hope for the future. "I'd love for people to not fear bees and I really believe that the more small-scale, localised farming we can support ... the more sustainable the world will be." Only a small amount of honey is sold by the bee-keeper, who has teamed up with local carpenters to create beehives not currently available in Australia, such as the sun hive. "The principles of natural beekeeping are that you let the bees build their own honeycomb," Ms Mikschi said. "I really like to teach people alternative methods because a lot of good beekeeping courses you go to, even for backyard beekeeping, will teach you commercial practices. "Part of my mission is making natural beekeeping more accessible and really bring awareness to it."

