Recent Hobart Cup winner Ho Ho Khan heads the weights for Saturday's Wangaratta Cup (2000m). The Mitchell Freedman-trained stayer has been allocated 62.5kg for the $100,000 feature. Ho Ho Khan boasts a rating of 103 after the former Hong Kong galloper won the Group 3 Hobart Cup. The seven-year-old was also runner-up in the Group 3 Launceston Cup at his most recent start. Ho Ho Khan had his first Australian start in last year's Wodonga Cup where he was narrowly beaten when running third. Dark Dream from the Hayes stable has been allocated 60.5kg. The seven-year-old gelding has been in-form this preparation. Dark Dream ran second in the Werribee Cup in December and was also a Flemington winner two-starts back. ALSO IN SPORT The two biggest trainers in the nation in Chris Waller and co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace also have entries in the Wangaratta feature. Waller has nominated in-form stayer Crystal Pegasus alongside stablemate Rousseau. Maher-Eustace have three entries in Playoffs, Scarlet Tufty and Maserartie Bay. Local trainer Ben Brisbourne also has multiple nominations with Nordic Pride, Secret Sheema, Mischinka, War At Sea and Elope To Vegas. Another highlight of the meeting will be a $75,000 heat of the lucrative Country Mile Series. The first three placegetters qualify for the $250,000 final to be run at Flemington later this month.

