Coach: Skye Hillier. 2021: 6th Gains: Rebekah Ohlin, Brigetta Hart (returning), Sharla Sutcliffe (Jindera). Losses: Kate Rollings, Sarah Moore. Prospects: Hillier steps up to make her debut as an Ovens and Murray A-grade coach after taking the reins from Sarah Moore. The Tigers were unlucky to miss out on a top five finish in the last round of 2021 and should be within the hunt for finals again this season. Coaches comment: "I'm looking forward to hopefully getting a full season in. As a club, we're keen to continue building on what we started last year and pushing to get all four teams into finals," Hillier said. Prediction: 5th Coach: Georgie Bruce 2021: Minor premiers Gains: Chloe Senior (North Albury), Toni Lind. Losses: Jess Bice, Brooke Bice, Ella Kingston, Zali Spencer. Prospects: After retaining the same core group for several seasons, the Roos have now had its biggest shake-up. However, long-time coach Georgie Bruce remains at the helm with a lot of talent still in the side. After coming so close in 2019 and clenching the minor premiership last year, there's no doubt the Roos will be determined to finish what they've started. Coaches comment: "Let's hope everyone in the league is rewarded for their efforts over the last few years with a normal season and a finals series," Bruce said. Prediction: 2nd Coach: Linda Robinson 2021: 4th Gains: Emily Stewart (GWS Fury), Tayla Furborough (B-grade). Losses: Sarah Meredith (may return during season). Prospects: The Panthers remained competitive last season after a shake-up to the side and should be even stronger this year. The arrival of Emily Stewart is a coup for the club, with her experience in the NSW Premier League set to be an asset. Robinson takes to the helm for her first season in charge after assisting former leader Catherine Wood. Coaches comment: "We've been really lucky to retain all of our players from last year. As a club we're just excited to be able to be together and to look forward to the season. It's a nice feeling to think that the season is actually going to go ahead," Robinson said. Prediction: 4th Coach: Tina Way 2021: 5th Gains: Morgan Byrne (Rovers), Ellie Cooper (South Australia), Emma Sharp (returning from pregnancy). Losses: Tara Breen (relocated for university), Grace McKerral, Amie Antonello, Janelle Mcmasters, Eve Way. Prospects: The Saints found themselves in the running for finals for the first time in years and will be looking to replicate that form. The loss of last year's league hot shot award winner Amie Antonello will hurt, but will also open up new opportunities in goals for emerging players. Coaches comment: "We're looking forward to having a full season plus finals this year. We have a goal to finish in the top five for the club and build on our success from the 2021 season," Way said. Prediction: 6th Coach: Emily Browne 2021: 8th Gains: Brooke Cannon, Jami Dove (Howlong), Sophia Kohlhagen (Rand-Walbundrie-Walla), Stephanie Smith, Lainey Alexander. Losses: Mia Duryea (relocated), Jamie Sandilands (Tallangatta and District League). Prospects: The Hoppers' young squad now has another season under their belts and will be looking to continue developing under the guidance of dual Toni Wilson Medallist Emily Browne. The inclusion of several Hume League exports should add depth to the side. Coaches comment: "I'm really hoping for an unbroken year and to just be able to enjoy playing the game each and every week. Hopefully we can climb our way up the ladder. Last season we lost a few games that we probably should have won. Just learning how to finish those games off and win, that would make for a good year," Browne said. Prediction: 7th Coaches: Chaye Crimmins and Hannah Grady 2021: 3rd Gains: Georgia Clark (Geelong), Leah Jenvey, Taylor Boyle (returning from pregnancy), Miranda Gray (North Albury), Phebe Gibson, Casie Braden (Tarrawingee), Richelle Collins (Melbourne), Tayla Maddern (Milawa). Losses: Kellie Keen (Benalla). Prospects: The Pies have been a powerhouse for years now and that shouldn't change. Losing premiership playing-coach Kellie Keen is a blow for the club, but its gains far outweigh its losses. New co-coaches Chaye Crimmins and Hannah Gray know what it takes to succeed. Coaches comment: "As coaches we hope to get all four sides back into finals and be competitive throughout the year. We've got some new faces that I think will bring what we need to the Magpies. Everyone has been pushing hard at training and we just want to keep improving," Crimmins said. Prediction: 3rd Coach: Joanne Cresswell 2021: 9th Gains: Rhiannon Teichert (Benalla), Courtney Hillier, Sarah Riches (Lavington). Losses: Ashley Martin, Shae Wason (maternity leave), Kara O'Donohue, Brylee Wilson, Mollie Campbell, Charlotte Proft (relocated for university), Morgan Byrne (Myrtleford). Prospects: Joanne Cresswell steps up to replace Noel Halton. The Rovers losses outweigh its gains, but they have added experience with the inclusion of Lavington exports Courtney Hillier and Sarah Riches. It will be interesting to see how the team gels in what will be a different looking Rovers side. Coaches comment: (Goals for season) "To set a foundation for understanding training strategies to improve game day performance. To focus on individual personal development specifically, such as explosive speed, vertical propulsion and multi-directional speed and fitness levels to repeatedly cope with game day intensity and technical areas of the game specific to position and education on defensive and attacking strategies," Cresswell said. Prediction: 9th Coach: Bianca Mann 2021: 10th Gains: Ella Dickins (Shepparton United), Kristen Wright, Helen Babic (returning), Cassi Mathey (returning from injury), Alyssa Taylor, Kylie Whitehead. Losses: Abi Adams, Maddie McFarland (relocated for university), Steph Ackland (due to work commitments). Prospects: The Bulldogs have placed an emphasis on nurturing the club's young talent in order to rebuild and should start to benefit from their exposure to senior netball. Bianca Mann steps in to take the reins from Sally Anthony, while club stalwart Kylie Murphy will remain an experienced option on court. Coaches comment: "We've had a really positive pre-season and there's a great feeling around the club. The squad have been working really hard on some key areas and we're confident we will see the rewards for this across all grades," Mann said. Prediction: 10th Coach: Jodie House 2021: 7th Gains: Jo Withers (Barnawartha), Molly Goldsworthy, Lucy Way, Molly McGrath (stepping up). Losses: Brooke Pryse. Prospects: Former Raider Jo Withers has wound back the clock to rejoin Raiders from Tallangatta and District League club Barnawartha. The Raiders have been a consistently young side under coach House and look to be offering more opportunities for young players again this season, with the added experience of Withers. Coaches comment: "We've had a really nice pre-season together as a whole club. We decided our focus was about having a year that's enjoyable and fun and to remind ourselves that it's a game of sport. Everyone's just enjoying being out there and remembering that it's not life or death, it's just a game of netball," House said. Prediction: 8th Coaches: Laura Irvine and Bridget Cassar 2021: 2nd Gains: Laura Ryan (Goulburn Valley League), Hannah Symes (returning), Jedda Nolan (B-grade). Losses: Tilly Kennedy (relocated for university). Prospects: It should come as no surprise that the Pigeons will be among the teams to beat this season. They've retained the bulk of their talent from 2021, while also adding a handy Goulburn Valley League recruit to the list. Bridget Cassar steps up to work alongside Laura Irvine as playing co-coaches. Coaches comment: "We thought we were just starting to come good at the end of last season. Everyone is super keen to get back up there and be really strong again, and hopefully we can be competitive against the top few sides," Irvine said. Prediction: 1st Pick up your 2022 football/netball liftout inside The Border Mail this Thursday, March 31.

