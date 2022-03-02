news, court-and-crime,

A hearing has been set down over an allegation of intimidation brought against former Albury mayor Henk van de Ven. The matter was listed for August 22, though it was suggested in Albury Local Court on Tuesday that a hearing might not proceed. Defence lawyer Mark Cronin initially asked registrar Wendy Howard for the case to be adjourned for a couple of weeks. Mr Cronin suggested the date of March 22, indicating to the court that negotiations were continuing with police over the allegation that his client stalked or intimidated then-fellow-candidate Ross Hamilton in December. "There were some discussions this morning," he told Ms Howard, as the first matter mentioned just after 9am of what was a busy list day call-over. Ms Howard responded by asking Mr Cronin why van de Ven's matter should not just be set down for hearing, with this a standard practice once an accused enters a plea of not guilty. "It might save the court some time," Mr Cronin replied, indicating the possibility of a hearing not needing to be held. "I spoke to the senior-sergeant (in charge of the case) this morning and he wanted to take the time to review it." The Albury businessman was charged on December 2 in relation to an alleged incident outside the Albury Council election pre-polling site in Smollett Street the previous day about 12.45pm. At the time, police said van de Ven, who failed in his re-election bid, "approached a 34-year-old man, who is known to him, and allegedly threatened him". Van de Ven, 71, was excused from attending court on Tuesday. The hearing was first set down for July 7, but then had to be put back due to van de Ven heading overseas from July 5 to August 17.

