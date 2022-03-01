news, court-and-crime,

A long-time illicit drug user jailed just six months ago for the "filthy" act of spitting at police has been slammed for thieving from a taxi driver. Albury Local Court magistrate Richard Funston said it was accepted that one of Damian Francis Boland's offences, of stealing a bottle of hand sanitiser, was at the lower end of the criminal scale. But the now 39-year-old's fleecing of the driver of a $1300 mobile phone essential to his job was a serious matter, Mr Funston said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I am of the view that the threshold (for jail) has been crossed with the theft from the taxi driver. This is a really lousy offence." Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said Boland, who pleaded guilty to two larceny charges, had been homeless for three years. But he now had stable accommodation and was meeting all his financial obligations, including rent, bills and food. RELATED: He had little money left over, but that was a good thing, Mr Hemsley said, because it meant he could not buy drugs. He said Boland was keeping his addiction at bay through taking part in a program where he was prescribed the opiate-blocker buprenorphine-naloxone. Police said the victim was working on November 5 about 10.30pm when he picked up Boland in Strauss Street, Springdale Heights, travelling to various locations before being dropped off in Plover Street, North Albury. On discovering his phone missing, the victim repeatedly returned to the address only to leave when Boland denied the theft. On the final visit, Boland fell over and the phone fell from his pocket. Boland was handed a four-month jail sentence, to be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order. He was also fined $400.

