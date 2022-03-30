sport, australian-rules-football,

After being cut short on the brink of finals last season, the Hume League returns with a bang this weekend. Osborne, undefeated in 2021, have been head and shoulders above the rest for a while but the consensus from coaches across the league is that we're in for a much closer fight this year. We've spoken to all 12 clubs and taken a closer look at the comings and goings which will shape the next six months. Coach: Joel Mackie Last year: 1st (16-0 home and away) Gains: Rory Muggivan, Bailey McAlister (Thurgoona). Losses: Sam Stening (Collingullie-Ashmont-Kapooka), Hayden Armstrong (Ainslie), Michael Driscoll (Wodonga), Kodie O'Malley (Grafton), Ethan Weidemann (Turvey Park). Prospects: All the talk has been about Osborne's off-season losses but you'd be a fool to underestimate the minor premiers, who haven't lost a home-and-away game in the Hume league for almost three years. Unquestionably, their aura of invincibility has been shaken so will the Tigers' conveyor belt of young talent be able to fill the sizeable boots of Stening, Armstrong, Driscoll, O'Malley and Weidemann? The surprise return of Rory Muggivan on the eve of the season is a bonus to coach Joel Mackie, who could the Tigers' trump card this year if he stays injury-free. Coaches comments: "The club has plenty of depth there, which is why we haven't had to go hard, recruiting-wise. We'll replace the players we've lost from within and give some more kids an opportunity," Joel Mackie said. Prediction: 2nd Coach: Matt Sharp Last year: 2nd (14-2) Gains: Michael Rampal (Thurgoona), Andrew Mackinlay, Michael Oates (Lavington), Kolby Heiner-Hennessy (Albury), Brad Carman (Wollongong), Stephen Leitch, Callum Brooksby (Tumbarumba). Losses: Corey McCarthy (East Wagga-Kooringal), Brock Knights (Yackandandah), Will Holmes, Coby Ross, Justin Bishop, Lachie Holmes. Prospects: The premiership window is open and all eyes are on the Brookers after an impressive recruiting spree. Winning the race for Michael Rampal's signature was a huge boost after the Barton medalist had been on the radar of several Ovens and Murray clubs, while Andrew Mackinlay's return from Lavington not only strengthens Holbrook's forward line but their coaching stocks. Losing former juniors Coby Ross, Corey McCarthy and Azzi medalist Will Holmes may not have been in the script but Holbrook's net gains look to have at least brought them level with Osborne, who they face on the opening day. Seconds out, round one. Coaches comments: "We've had a system in place for the last few years and now it's about getting that chemistry with our new players," Matt Sharp said. "I'm sure we'll build up over a few games to know the Holbrook way." Prediction: 1st Coach: Lucas Mellier Last year: 3rd (12-4) Gains: Sam Herzich (Lavington), Luke Benny (Thurgoona). Losses: Aydan Brown (retired), Ben Hunt (Thurgoona). Prospects: Stability has been key for the Giants under Lucas Mellier, for whom last season's third-placed finish was a building block towards real progression in 2022. There's an emphasis on giving everyone a voice and with leaders right across the ground in Tom Holman, Mark Haydon, Luke Gerecke, Brian Lieschke, Chris Duck, Jack Duck and Joel Merkel, the message will come through loud and clear. Teen star Nathan Wardius kicked 39 goals last year and is one of the league's most exciting players, while another talented crop of youngsters have joined the club after playing under-17s in the Ovens and Murray. Coaches comments: "Quite a few clubs have improved and I expect the league to be tighter than in previous years," Lucas Mellier said. "We were starting to play some very good football at the end of last year and all we hope is to pick it up from there; we don't want to step backwards and build into it again." Prediction: 4th Coach: Peter Cook Last year: 4th (10-6) Gains: Peter Cook, Jordy Hansted (Barnawartha), Andrew Saddler (Turvey Park), Luke Heagney (Corowa-Rutherglen), Decky Yates, Sean Dunning (Wahgunyah), Zach Barton-Browne (Lavington), John Spencer (North Wangaratta), Oliver Brosolo (North Albury), Jake Miller (Rand-Walbundrie-Walla), Rhys Mitsch (Albury Thunder), Daniel Jackson (North Albury), Alex Wilson, Joseph Vile (returning), Tom Dwerryhouse (Wollongong). Losses: Kade Stevens (retired), Nico Sedgwick (East Wagga-Kooringal), Jarod Koschitzke (retired), Kade Garland (retired), Mason Hamilton (Holbrook), Damian Cupido, Aaron Livermore. Prospects: A new era has dawned for the Saints following premiership coach Kade Stevens' decision to step down after five years in charge. Expectations remain high with Brock-Burrum now led by former Barnawartha mentor Peter Cook, who will take his place in a forward line now shorn of Damian Cupido. The Saints got their key recruitment done early, bolstering their midfield depth with the capture of Jordy Hansted, another Barnawartha pick-up, and former Turvey Park assistant coach Andrew Saddler. Coaches comments: "Our draw seems favourable but for us, it's breaking it down into a few blocks, ticking a few of them off throughout the year and if things come to fruition, we see ourselves as being a top-three team," Peter Cook said. Prediction: 3rd Coach: John Pratt Last year: 5th (10-6) Gains: Kyle Docherty (Corowa-Rutherglen), Leigh Schulz, Shannon Schulz (Wahgunyah), Brendan Morris (Rutherglen). Losses: Josh Holding (Beechworth). Prospects: Hamstrung by border closures during the height of COVID last year, the Power are rejuvenated and ready to make a serious assault on finals. Their young list is bursting with natural talent and the addition of some experienced recruits will only help their structure and decision-making in the big moments. Kyle Docherty, after a season with Corowa-Rutherglen, is one of the competition's marquee signings and the imposing forward has taken up a role as assistant coach. Coaches comments: "Last year we were pretty competitive but we were dropping off in games that had a bit more intensity so there was a big emphasis this year to get our boys fitter," John Pratt said. Prediction: 5th Coach: Daniel Hore-Smith Last year: 6th (9-7) Gains: Gabe Kennedy (North Albury). Losses: Seamus Quinn. Prospects: Daniel Hore-Smith's promotion to senior coach is the only significant change for the Swampies, who start this season with almost the same list which finished 2021. There's excitement around the progression of youngsters Fletcher Macreadie and Ethan Muller, who will give Henty plenty forward and back respectively, while Gabe Kennedy arrives as a like-for-like replacement for the departing Seamus Quinn. Given that Henty qualified for finals last year despite the absence of their Victoria-based players when the border shut, it's no wonder they're optimistic of at least matching that now life is returning to normal. Coaches comments: "The biggest thing has been getting the players engaged and ready to go," Daniel Hore-Smith said. "I've definitely seen that and I believe we can stick it to the top sides when we've got a full list." Prediction: 7th Coach: Nathan McPherson Last year: 7th (9-7) Gains: Angus Grigg, Keenan Flood (Turvey Park), Brody Guthrie (Coolamon). Losses: Jordan Harrington, Blake Jones (Dederang-Mt Beauty), Andrew Emery, Jesse Margosis, Alex Smith (Turvey Park). Prospects: Times are tough at Lockhart, where a max player exodus had left the club on the brink of going into recess. The Demons, thankfully, have committed to playing this season but numbers are still extremely thin on the ground and the young players who have joined are set for a baptism of fire. Nathan McPherson, having agreed to coach Lockhart for a third time, is facing a challenge unlike anything he's taken on before. Coaches comments: "It's going to be a pretty tough season but we've got to make do with what we've got," Nathan McPherson said. "I just want the players to have fun, whatever the scoreboard says." Prediction: 12th Coach: Andrew Wilson Last year: 8th (6-10) Gains: Alex Rowe, Lachie Dight, Jack Avage (Albury), Kris Holman, Will Strauss, Isaac Dykes, Ben Collins, Josh Lloyd, Charlie Avage, Charlie White. Losses: Matthew Keating, Riley Keating (Wodonga Saints), Brandon Taylor, Liam Keating. Prospects: The Bulldogs could be this year's big improvers after signing 20 new players without losing anyone from their senior group. Seven players from the successful under-17 side have stepped up to play at the top level while incoming duo Kris Holman and Josh Lloyd - the latter when he's back from a third knee reconstruction - will provide valuable on-field leadership and class. Jindera's players have been worked hard right throughout pre-season and should be as fit as any side in the league. Coaches comments: "The goal is definitely finals but we're coming from a long way back and under no illusions," Andrew Wilson said. "We'll know where we sit pretty early because we've got a tough start." Prediction: 6th Coach: Tim Haines Last year: 9th (5-11) Gains: Derrick Heywood, Joe Splendour, James Whitey, Trevor Atkinson, Budge Atkinson, Lewis Childs, Barney Burhop, Lachie Thomas, Rick Forthington, Eljiah Sprocket, Max Nicholas, Lucas Muller. Losses: Isaac Campbell. Prospects: Pre-season training numbers have been good since the appointment of Tim Haines as coach but the Lions are an unknown quantity when it comes to the quality of their football. Haines has kept his business low-key in an attempt to take the pressure off his young recruits, for whom making finals looks a tall order. But win a few games early, which looks more than possible given Culcairn's draw, and the confidence will soon grow. Coaches comments: "It's a relatively young list but we're in a good position to enjoy the season at least," Tim Haines said. Prediction: 9th Coach: David Miles Last year: 9th (3-13) Gains: Tyson Logie (Corowa-Rutherglen), Charlie Hamilton, Riley Stone (Wodonga Raiders), Jaara Moran (Albury), Peter Whyte. Losses: Ash Murray (Quambatook), Jesse Johnston (Corowa-Rutherglen), Nick Sharp, Daniel Sharp, Tyler Lampe. Prospects: Youth will be given its head by the Spiders, who may have lost attacking spearhead Ash Murray and Tyler Lampe but come into this season with increased depth and a fitter playing group. Former junior Tyson Logie, back at Howlong after five years with Corowa-Rutherglen, has played a big part in that increased conditioning. Peter Hancock will provide a good target up forward while James Kohn and Zach Mazzei are among those bidding to earn their stripes at senior level. Coaches comments: "There's a strong belief that if we work hard and play as a team, we can win a lot more games this year and make finals," David Miles said. Prediction: 8th Coaches: John Simpson and Dylan Flanagan Last year: 11th (2-14) Gains: Tom Hardy (Dookie United), Nathan Cook (Lavington), Damian Cook (Mulwala), Khris Willett (Rennie), Logan Kerr. Losses: Josh Evans (Numurkah). Prospects: The Crows have reasons to be optimistic with new coaches John Simpson and Dylan Flanagan having retained the bulk of their list and added some vital experience. Tom Hardy will play in the ruck while brothers Nathan and Damian Cook will bolster the Crows at centre half-forward and half-back respectively. Logan Kerr strengthens the Crows midfield after returning from Melbourne but all of the above will be eclipsed by former Collingwood star Dane Swan when he makes a one-off appearance against CDHBU in round four. Coaches comments: "I think we can have an exciting year," football manager Josh Kleine said. "Nobody wants to put a ceiling on what we can achieve and we're happy to fly under the radar." Prediction:10th Coaches: Brett Argus Last year: 12th (0-16) Gains: Luke Bramley (Finley), Wade Dickson, Peter Falkner. Losses: Nathan Woods (moved away). Prospects: It's almost four years since the Magpies last won a game but that drought may finally be about to end. It's almost four years since the Magpies last won a game but that drought may finally be about to end. The club has an improved list with more options up forward as well as increased midfield cover, with further arrivals expected in the coming weeks. Wade Dickson's return from Queensland is significant and Luke Bramley will bring increased physicality to the side. However, the club will again be unable to field junior grades in 2022 which poses questions around their long-term sustainability. Coaches comments: "If we don't have the expectation of winning at least six or seven games, we're wasting our time," Brett Argus said. "We've improved by putting more guys up forward and we're going to get a lot of improvement out of the guys from how hard they've been training and an extra year of footy under their belt." Prediction: 11th Pick up your 2022 football/netball liftout inside The Border Mail this Thursday, March 31.

