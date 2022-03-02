news, local-news,

Residents and a wildlife expert in the Riverina have claimed that endangered birds west of Wagga will lose their habitats a $2.2 billion power line crosses into wetlands. Under the proposed Project EnergyConnect, transmission towers up to 65 metres high would carry 500 kilovolts from Wagga to north of Jerilderie and then 330 kilovolts to Robertstown in South Australia. NSW electricity grid operator TransGrid in January placed on public display its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), for the power line's eastern section, from Buronga to Wagga, and has received more than 50 submissions in response. Charlie Webb, who has a 2830-hectare mixed farming property at Urana, submitted an objection to EnergyConnect's proposed route for towers between Morundah and Lockhart. "Lakeside, Lake Cullivel, Boree Creek, Brookong Creek and the wetlands near and where Transgrid intend to put the transmission lines is an extremely significant habitat to various animals, in particular birds, some of which are rare and endangered," Mr Webb stated. Mr Webb said the Australasian Bittern, a large bird in the heron family and listed as endangered by the federal government, had been spotted at Lake Cullivel in November. "Various studies have shown that the powerlines themselves are death traps for birds," Mr Webb stated. "TransGrid indicate in the EIS that they will place flappers [rotating devices to improve visibility] on the powerlines. Many of the species are night hunters and migratory waders. "If you take for example the Australasian Bittern they have been tracked flying at night and will be unable to see the flappers in the dark." TransGrid has previously said Project EnergyConnect would deliver $4 billion in economic benefits and create 1500 jobs while lowering electricity costs. Wildlife ecologist Matthew Herring, who has studied birds in the Riverina for more than 20 years, has also submitted his concerns about the proposed route through wetlands. Mr Herring submitted that Lake Cullivel was one of less than 30 areas that supported breeding by the Australasian Bittern as well as being home to thousands of Whiskered Terns, Glossy Ibis, Yellow-billed Spoonbills, Baillon's Crakes and other waterfowl. "The wetlands are isolated in the landscape and birds are moving in and out of them all the time, and the same goes for the bats as well," he said. "Across the world there is a lot of literature about birds and bats having collisions with power lines and you can use visual deterrents, which are great for birds that fly during the day, but a lot of birds fly at night. "I can appreciate that this sort of infrastructure is necessary but putting it as far away as possible from such significant wetlands just seems like common sense to me." TransGrid has previously changed the planned route for EnergyConnect after a large population of critically endangered Desert Hopbush plants were discovered in far west NSW. A TransGrid spokesperson said the organisation was currently preparing a Response to Submissions report. "This includes submissions involving biodiversity issues. The process enables us to identify and work with stakeholders on issues important to them," the spokesperson said. "This report will respond to the issues raised across all of the submissions we have received and Transgrid will lodge it with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment in May this year."

