BILLABONG CROWS Coach: Millie Ferguson. 2021: 4th. Gains: Brooke Wilson, Anne-Marie Boys, Gabby Barlow. Losses: Madi Tubus (relocated), Britt Deegan (Corowa-Rutherglen). Prospects: Consistency is key for Crows, who should remain competitive. Coaches comment: "We're really optimistic for a great finals campaign for all of our grades. We're ready, we're eager and we're excited." Prediction: 3rd. BROCK-BURRUM Coach: Tahleah Herekiuah. 2021: 8th. Gains: Georgia Ehlers, Sarah Gard (North Albury), Britt Walker (Temora), Charlee Webb. Losses: Brianna Livermore. Prospects: Adding some Ovens and Murray experience should help strengthen the Saints. Coaches comment: "We've got a young, fit new group that is ready to go." Prediction: 8th. CDHBU Coach: Jess Thomas and Gabbi Brown. 2021: 10th. Gains: Georgia Howell, Brydee Lavis, Seonaid Lee, Stephanie Hanrahan, Abbey Parker, Julia Tennant, Bec Upton, Catherine Wood. Losses: Brooke Dickie, Laura Duncan, Grace O'Brien, Hannah Tidd, Courtney Haigh. Prospects: Power will relish the return of premiership coach Catherine Wood as they continue building. Coaches comment: "We've had some amazingly talented netballers and wonderful people joining us for the upcoming season." Prediction: 9th. CULCAIRN Coach: Georgie Haines. 2021: 12th. Gains: Completely new playing group. Losses: Completely new playing group. Prospects: The Lions have had the biggest shake-up of any club, so it's hard to know what to expect. Haines returns to help with rebuild. Coaches comment: "We have a nice group of positive and happy girls and we're all eager for the season." Prediction: 12th. HENTY Coach: Kelsey Leaver. 2021: 11th. Gains: Rachael Terlich, Tayah Andrews (returning), Olivia Hall, Erin Hogan. Losses: Kirsten Hobart, Jodie Spencer, Jessica Braut. Prospects: Leaver steps up with the backing of Rachael Terlich, who will be warmly welcomed back. Coaches comment: "When I play sport I have three things I believe in; enjoyment, improvement and culture, and that's definitely shown amongst the girls." Prediction: 11th. HOLBROOK Coach: Amy Gledhill. 2021: 9th. Gains: Amy Gledhill (VNL), Jess Roe (Adelaide), Claire Marriott (UNE), Laura Skipwith (Riverina), Jacqui Coughlan (Lavington). Losses: Olivia Hearn, Jess Paton, Jodie Ross, Kelly Boers. Prospects: New coach Gledhill has led the pre-season charge, with several new arrivals set to boost the Brookers. Coaches comment: "We've had a very successful pre-season with lots of players; new, old and returning. Our teams are looking strong and we're very excited for the season to start." Prediction: 6th. HOWLONG Coach: Emma Pargeter. 2021: 5th. Gains: Marney Gorman (Raiders), Kaitlin Taylore (Brock-Burrum). Losses: Brooke Cannon, Jaimi Dove (North Albury). Prospects: Should be fairly similar to last season with some new faces. Coaches comment: "We're really looking forward to 2022 and hopefully getting a full season in this year." Prediction: 4th. JINDERA Coach: Tegan Vogel. 2021: 2nd. Gains: Ellen Cook (KSC), Dariah Farrington, Montana Kerr (juniors). Losses: Sharla Sutcliffe (Albury), Lucinda Morgan. Prospects: The Bulldogs are hungry to go one better this season and may have the team to do so. Coaches comment: "With some younger players from within the club coming up and the addition of Ellen's experience, we're keen to continue to build on what we started last year." Prediction: 2nd. LOCKHART Coach: Jemima Norbury. 2021: 3rd. Gains: Emily McPherson, Rose Alchin. Losses: Ruby Bouffler, Holly Murphy, Sandra Skaf, Bettina Goolagong, Tamsyn Goolagong. Prospects: The loss of club best and fairest Holly Murphy hurts, but Demons have exciting young talent. Coaches comment: "Everyone seems to be gelling well, so the final few selections for our team will be tough, but in a good way." Prediction: 5th. MURRAY MAGPIES Coach: Keira Nicholson. 2021: 7th. Gains: Gabby Robinson, Matisse Raveena (returning), Lisa Holley, Kahlen McGlashan. Losses: Hayley McPhillip. Prospects: Injuries got the better of the Magpies last season, but its gains outweigh its losses. Coaches comment: "It's a rebuilding year for our A-grade girls, but we will be more than competitive." Prediction: 10th. OSBORNE Coach: Sally Hunter. 2021: Minor premiers. Gains: Alice Gooden, Mel Fischer, Grace Kennedy (under-17s). Losses: Rachael Galvin (relocated), Kristen Rava, Grace Alexander. Prospects: Maintaining momentum will be key for the Tigers after coming off the back of an almost perfect season. Coaches comment: "Our whole club was so close last year. We're looking fit and we're looking for flags." Prediction: 1st. RWW GIANTS Coach: Sue Trethowan. 2021: 6th. Gains: Kailey Athanitis, young players. Losses: Sophia Kohlhagen (North Albury), Alyssa Lieschke (relocated), Jess Kotzur (family). Prospects: Opportunities will be up for grabs for the Giants' youngsters. Coaches comment: "The whole senior group has come in fitter than last year and I think everybody's really keen to get out there." Prediction: 7th.

