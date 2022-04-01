Hume League netball clubs' gains, losses, prospects and predictions for 2022
BILLABONG CROWS
Coach: Millie Ferguson.
2021: 4th.
Gains: Brooke Wilson, Anne-Marie Boys, Gabby Barlow.
Losses: Madi Tubus (relocated), Britt Deegan (Corowa-Rutherglen).
Prospects: Consistency is key for Crows, who should remain competitive.
Coaches comment: "We're really optimistic for a great finals campaign for all of our grades. We're ready, we're eager and we're excited."
Prediction: 3rd.
BROCK-BURRUM
Coach: Tahleah Herekiuah.
2021: 8th.
Gains: Georgia Ehlers, Sarah Gard (North Albury), Britt Walker (Temora), Charlee Webb.
Losses: Brianna Livermore.
Prospects: Adding some Ovens and Murray experience should help strengthen the Saints.
Coaches comment: "We've got a young, fit new group that is ready to go."
Prediction: 8th.
CDHBU
Coach: Jess Thomas and Gabbi Brown.
2021: 10th.
Gains: Georgia Howell, Brydee Lavis, Seonaid Lee, Stephanie Hanrahan, Abbey Parker, Julia Tennant, Bec Upton, Catherine Wood.
Losses: Brooke Dickie, Laura Duncan, Grace O'Brien, Hannah Tidd, Courtney Haigh.
Prospects: Power will relish the return of premiership coach Catherine Wood as they continue building.
Coaches comment: "We've had some amazingly talented netballers and wonderful people joining us for the upcoming season."
Prediction: 9th.
CULCAIRN
Coach: Georgie Haines.
2021: 12th.
Gains: Completely new playing group.
Losses: Completely new playing group.
Prospects: The Lions have had the biggest shake-up of any club, so it's hard to know what to expect. Haines returns to help with rebuild.
Coaches comment: "We have a nice group of positive and happy girls and we're all eager for the season."
Prediction: 12th.
HENTY
Coach: Kelsey Leaver.
2021: 11th.
Gains: Rachael Terlich, Tayah Andrews (returning), Olivia Hall, Erin Hogan.
Losses: Kirsten Hobart, Jodie Spencer, Jessica Braut.
Prospects: Leaver steps up with the backing of Rachael Terlich, who will be warmly welcomed back.
Coaches comment: "When I play sport I have three things I believe in; enjoyment, improvement and culture, and that's definitely shown amongst the girls."
Prediction: 11th.
HOLBROOK
Coach: Amy Gledhill.
2021: 9th.
Gains: Amy Gledhill (VNL), Jess Roe (Adelaide), Claire Marriott (UNE), Laura Skipwith (Riverina), Jacqui Coughlan (Lavington).
Losses: Olivia Hearn, Jess Paton, Jodie Ross, Kelly Boers.
Prospects: New coach Gledhill has led the pre-season charge, with several new arrivals set to boost the Brookers.
Coaches comment: "We've had a very successful pre-season with lots of players; new, old and returning. Our teams are looking strong and we're very excited for the season to start."
Prediction: 6th.
HOWLONG
Coach: Emma Pargeter.
2021: 5th.
Gains: Marney Gorman (Raiders), Kaitlin Taylore (Brock-Burrum).
Losses: Brooke Cannon, Jaimi Dove (North Albury).
Prospects: Should be fairly similar to last season with some new faces.
Coaches comment: "We're really looking forward to 2022 and hopefully getting a full season in this year."
Prediction: 4th.
JINDERA
Coach: Tegan Vogel.
2021: 2nd.
Gains: Ellen Cook (KSC), Dariah Farrington, Montana Kerr (juniors).
Losses: Sharla Sutcliffe (Albury), Lucinda Morgan.
Prospects: The Bulldogs are hungry to go one better this season and may have the team to do so.
Coaches comment: "With some younger players from within the club coming up and the addition of Ellen's experience, we're keen to continue to build on what we started last year."
Prediction: 2nd.
LOCKHART
Coach: Jemima Norbury.
2021: 3rd.
Gains: Emily McPherson, Rose Alchin.
Losses: Ruby Bouffler, Holly Murphy, Sandra Skaf, Bettina Goolagong, Tamsyn Goolagong.
Prospects: The loss of club best and fairest Holly Murphy hurts, but Demons have exciting young talent.
Coaches comment: "Everyone seems to be gelling well, so the final few selections for our team will be tough, but in a good way."
Prediction: 5th.
MURRAY MAGPIES
Coach: Keira Nicholson.
2021: 7th.
Gains: Gabby Robinson, Matisse Raveena (returning), Lisa Holley, Kahlen McGlashan.
Losses: Hayley McPhillip.
Prospects: Injuries got the better of the Magpies last season, but its gains outweigh its losses.
Coaches comment: "It's a rebuilding year for our A-grade girls, but we will be more than competitive."
Prediction: 10th.
OSBORNE
Coach: Sally Hunter.
2021: Minor premiers.
Gains: Alice Gooden, Mel Fischer, Grace Kennedy (under-17s).
Losses: Rachael Galvin (relocated), Kristen Rava, Grace Alexander.
Prospects: Maintaining momentum will be key for the Tigers after coming off the back of an almost perfect season.
Coaches comment: "Our whole club was so close last year. We're looking fit and we're looking for flags."
Prediction: 1st.
RWW GIANTS
Coach: Sue Trethowan.
2021: 6th.
Gains: Kailey Athanitis, young players.
Losses: Sophia Kohlhagen (North Albury), Alyssa Lieschke (relocated), Jess Kotzur (family).
Prospects: Opportunities will be up for grabs for the Giants' youngsters.
Coaches comment: "The whole senior group has come in fitter than last year and I think everybody's really keen to get out there."
Prediction: 7th.
