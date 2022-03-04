news, local-news,

TURN OUT CoCreate, The Cube Wodonga and Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery, Saturday, March 5, 5pm to 9pm Wodonga celebrates art and culture with a new event. CoCreate gives a platform to local and regional artists, performers and creatives in a night out for the whole family. Among highlights will be Murray Conservatorium pop-up performances at Hyphen, The Nickels Duo Comedy Circus Show in The Cube courtyard and Story Time and Rajasthani Dance Group at Hyphen. Food and drink for sale or pack a picnic. FIX IT Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday, March 5, 10am to 1pm Learn how to fix broken household items to keep them out of landfill. The Repair Cafe returns with a focus on furniture/woodwork, tool sharpening, clothing/textiles, jewellery and battery-operated devices. It does not repair electrical appliances. The community-run initiative is also recruiting repairers who can volunteer their time and skills. The cafe offers complimentary cuppa and cake, donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie. LISTEN UP Forward Motion, Old Beechworth Gaol, Saturday, March 5, 5pm to 9pm A new music festival showcasing an all-female line-up, Forward Motion, will support the recovery of residents, artists and businesses impacted by the 2020 bushfires and the global pandemic. Born-and-bred Beechworth star Liv Cartledge will headline it. Having lost her 2020 US tour owing to the pandemic, Cartledge will now launch her new EP, Forward Motion. Find free tickets: eventbrite.com.au/e/forward-motion-tickets-260838082727 LOOK OUT Nitro Circus Live, Lavington Sports Ground, Saturday, March 5, 6pm Witness Nitro's daredevils brave the world's largest jumps as they launch 20 metres into the air. Be there live when they attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on contraptions you never imagine could fly! These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages. MAKE IT Fermenting Workshop - Kombucha, Wild Soda and Fruit Gummies, Cafe Musette, Albury, Saturday, March 5, 2pm to 4pm Learn how to make two drinks and fruit gummies. Produce and honey used in the class comes from Wolki Farm's market garden. Take home a scoby, glass jars filled with ferments and recipes. Bookings via Eventbrite. ROLL UP MTB De Femme, Falls Creek, Saturday, February 16, and Sunday, February 27, until 2pm After a two-year hiatus owing to the global pandemic, MTB de femme is returning to Falls Creek this weekend. MTB de femme is all about getting more women riding the trails at Falls Creek in a friendly, fun, relaxing and safe environment. Online bookings at eventbrite.com.au

